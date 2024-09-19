News
Afghanistan stun South Africa in historic ODI win

September 19, 2024 01:00 IST
Afghanistan bowlers celebrate

IMAGE: Afghanistan bowlers celebrate. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACB/X

Afghanistan earned a first-ever One-day International victory over a depleted South Africa when they romped to a comfortable six-wicket triumph in the first game of the three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday.

South Africa, who have rested several regular players for the series and were without ill captain Temba Bavuma, were bundled out for 106 in 33.3 overs, having slumped to 36-7 in the 10th over.

 

That left Afghanistan with a modest target which they easily reached in 26 overs.

Gulbadin Naib (34) and Azmatullah Omarzai (25) were not out at the end as they steered Afghanistan home in an unbeaten 47-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 4-35 and spinner AM Ghazanfar 3-20 for the victors as they skittled the South African top order on a turning wicket in hot conditions.

South Africa had elected to bat but only Wiaan Mulder (52), with his maiden ODI half-century, offered any resistance to Afghanistan's guile with the ball.

Afghanistan slumped to 38-3 in reply to offer South Africa some hope but, in the face of such a small target and with plenty of overs to play with, Afghanistan eased to the win.

The second game in the series will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
