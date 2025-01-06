Afghanistan seal historic Test series win in Zimbabwe

IMAGE: Rashid Khan took 7/66 as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in the second match to register a historic first-ever bilateral series victory for Afghanistan in Test cricket. Photograph: ICC/X

Afghanistan took only 15 balls to wrap up victory on the last day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, winning by 72 runs to claim the two-match series 1-0.



Zimbabwe were dismissed for 205, failing to add to their overnight score but losing their last two wickets in only 13 minutes.



Richard Ngarava was run out in the second over of the day amid confusion with captain Craig Ervine, who went in the next over trapped leg before wicket by Rashid Khan, who finished with 7/66 in 27.3 overs.



It was Khan's leg spin on Sunday that saw Afghanistan move into a winning position after Zimbabwe initially looked victory-bound when they were 157/4, chasing a winning target of 278 runs.



The first Test, also in Bulawayo, ended in a high scoring draw.



Afghanistan have now won four of 11 Tests played since getting Test status in 2017 -- two of them against Zimbabwe.

This is a historic first-ever bilateral series victory for Afghanistan in Test cricket. Their previous two-match series against the same opponents in 2021 finished in a 1-1 draw.

Afghanistan's first two victories came in one-off Tests against Ireland and Bangladesh.