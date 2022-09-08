News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afghanistan cricket urges supporters to uphold 'Afghan Values'

Afghanistan cricket urges supporters to uphold 'Afghan Values'

By Rediff Cricket
September 08, 2022 16:40 IST
Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan share a smile during their Asia Cup match in Sharjah on Wednesday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan share a smile during their Asia Cup match in Sharjah on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

After an embarrassing sequence of events, during and after Afghanistan’s loss to Pakistan in a thriller on Wednesday, Afghanistan Cricket put out what read like a face-saving statement

 

‘AfghanAtalan have always represented the Afghan Values at its very best and have truly treated cricket as a gentleman's game. We hope others will also respect the passion and dedication for the game and somehow try to spread love and devotion among nations. AfghanAtalan, Our Pride,’ Afghanistan Cricket tweeted on Thursday.

'Cricket is regarded as a phenomenon of harmony and more intimate relations between nations. Let’s work together for bringing the cricket fraternity closer. Cricket does not allow for us to show negative emotions on the field and turn the friendship atmosphere into violence.'

In two separate controversial incidents, Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed exchanged words with Pakistan's Asif Ali after dismissing him and the situation got a little out of hand with the latter raising his bat in retaliation. Both players were separated by the Afghan fielders and the umpires.

After the match, which Pakistan won by 1 wicket, crazy scenes erupted in the stands where Afghan fans were seen hurling chairs at Pakistan supporters. People were seen breaking chairs in the stands and hitting each other.

 

ASIA CUP 2022

