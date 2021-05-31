Afghan stripped of Afghanistan captaincy

Source:

May 31, 2021 20:04 IST

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has stripped Asghar Afghan of the national team captaincy, blaming him for losing the test match against Zimbabwe in March at Abu Dhabi.

The ACB said in a statement on Monday that 'some of Afghan's decisions as captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan's loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series'.

The ACB didn't highlight any particular decision made by Afghan during the match but said the decision to remove him from the captaincy was taken on the basis of an 'investigation conducted by ACB's investigative committee'.

Zimbabwe thumped Afghanistan by 10 wickets inside two days in the first Test before Afghanistan leveled the series by winning the second test by six wickets.

Left-handed batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi was appointed as new Test and ODI captain while Rahmat Shah will be Shahid's deputy in both formats.

We are not giving NOC to Shakib and Mustafiz to play remainder of IPL: BCB prez Nazmul Hassan

Star Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the remaining games of Indian Premier League, the country's cricket board president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday.

All-rounder Shakib and left-arm pacer Mustafizur play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The IPL, which was suspended on May 4 after multiple cases of COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble, will resume in the third week of September (likely on September 19) and end in the second week of October.

"It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don't see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) World Cup coming up and now every match is important," Nazmul was quoted as saying by Ekattor TV, a local Bengali news channel.

Bangladesh have three white ball series against Australia, New Zealand and England lined up during the same window in which IPL will finish its remaining 31 games.

England and Wales Cricket Board has said that it won't allow its players to take part in the IPL. Cricket Australia has also said that the discussions with their players about rejoining the IPL hasn't taken place at the moment.