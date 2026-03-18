Afghanistan Cricketer Ghazanfar Seeks India's Help After Pakistan Airstrikes In Kabul

'Everyone knows Afghanistan's history If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan.'

IMAGE: Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar. Photograph: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar/Instagram

Key Points Pakistani military airstrike on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul on Monday killed nearly 400 people and injured more than 250.

Ghazanfar, who is currently in India training with the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, issued a stern warning to Pakistan.

Ghazanfar called out on India to help prevent such attacks in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar urged the international community, includingIndia, to intervene after a Pakistani military airstrike on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul on Monday-Tuesday killed nearly 400 people and injured more than 250.



Ghazanfar, who is currently in India training with the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, issued a stern warning to Pakistan to stop killing innocent people.



'The people there don't have money for treatment. And now, they've targeted that place as well; they've martyred those people. This is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan,' the Afghan cricketer told News18.



'Everyone knows Afghanistan's history If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan.'



Pakistan carried out heavy bombardment targeting Afghanistan's capital Kabul with multiple explosions reported across the city on Monday.

'I don't know what they're trying to prove. They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this. Afghanistan cannot accept this.'



Ghazanfar called out on close ally India to help prevent such attacks in Afghanistan.



'India is our close friend. We want to engage with them, to talk about these issues, so that things like this don't happen. This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone.'