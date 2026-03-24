IPL 2026: After Stampede, RCB spend Rs 7 Cr for fan safety

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is investing heavily in enhanced security measures, including AI-powered CCTV and revised entry protocols, to ensure fan safety at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following a tragic stampede.

IMAGE: AI-led CCTV solutions, including 'Jarvis', are implemented for real-time crowd monitoring and alerts. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru invests approximately Rs 7 crore in crowd management infrastructure at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Revised agreements between BCCI, KSCA, and RCB place the state association as the lead organiser for events.

Stadium entry and exit protocols are reworked, with ticket holders gaining metro access on match days.

These new measures aim to ensure a safe and seamless match-day experience for fans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru CEO Rajesh Menon on Tuesday said the franchise has invested nearly Rs seven crore to enhance the crowd management infrastructure in and around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium which witnessed the death of 11 fans in a stampede during the team's IPL trophy celebrations last year.

RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) were forced to enhance security measures after the stampede on June 4, 2025 near the stadium.

During the upcoming IPL, the reigning champions are scheduled to play five matches here, starting with this season's inaugural match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

"We have invested approximately Rs 7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centres," Menon said in the pre-season press meet here.

He said the RCB will ensure a safe and seamless match-day experience for fans at the Stadium, even though the hugely popular pre-season 'Unbox' event has been cancelled.

Enhanced Security Measures at Chinnaswamy Stadium

"We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis.

"This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner's office for real-time monitoring," he said.

Menon said the franchise has adhered to all the parameters laid down by the Karnataka state government and the High Court.

"I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing. We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place," he assured.

Revised Framework and Stadium Access

Menon then gave details of the revised framework governing the stadium.

"Under the updated agreements between the BCCI, KSCA and RCB, the state association will serve as the lead organiser along with the franchise, and will implement the standard operating procedures, including emergency planning protocols, and indemnify any breach of the stadium agreement.

"These SOPs will be followed by both the franchise and the state association, with specific guidelines also in place for victory parades," he said.

In the previous agreement, the IPL franchise was solely responsible for organising the event while the KSCA acted as venue provider.

Menon said the entry points to the stadium have also been reworked to manage the rush at the gates.

"The stadium will also see reworked entry, exit and fan movement protocols based on recommendations from local authorities. Ticket holders will also be entitled to metro access on match days. Parking can be pre-booked, and all stadium gates will open four hours prior to the match," he added.