Abbott out of first India Test, Henriques called in

December 14, 2020 11:01 IST
Moises Henriques

IMAGE: Moises Henriques in action for New South Wales during day one of the Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia, in Adelaide, in October. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Australia pace bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday due to a calf injury while all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the side.

 

Abbott will recuperate in Sydney and join the side ahead of the second Test in Melbourne starting on December 26.

He was only likely to be used in the day-night Test if Mitchell Starc, who had been away from the team dealing with a family illness, was not considered match fit.

Abbott is the third confirmed casualty for the Australian side with batsmen David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable for the match.

All-rounder Cameron Green also gave the team a scare when he was struck on the head while bowling in an Australia 'A' game against India last week.

Henriques is just returning from a mild hamstring strain that kept him out of the Australia 'A' match after he returned to the national team in the limited overs series against India.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
