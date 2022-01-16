News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » AB de Villiers, Viv reserve ultimate praise for Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
January 16, 2022 16:20 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with AB de Villiers. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

India’s most successful skipper in the longest format of the game, Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday by quitting Test captaincy following his team's series defeat to South Africa.

Kohli led India in 68 Test matches -- winning 40, losing 17 and drawing 11 matches -- with a win percentage of 58.82 while registering memorable wins in overseas and home conditions.

 

Kohli's sudden exit from the leadership role had the entire cricket fraternity erupting in disbelief. Wishes also poured in for the 33-year-old Kohli, who is the third most successful captain in the history of Test cricket after Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Kohli was also congratulated by his friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers. The South African batting great took to Twitter to share an appreciation message for Kohli. '@imVkohli Well done, Virat! U most definitely raised the bar," he wrote.

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards also congratulated Kohli and hailed his contribution as a leader. The former West Indies batter also mentioned that the 33-year-old's name will always feature 'among the best leaders in world cricket.'

Spin legend Shane Warne thanked Kohli for 'passionately' supporting Test cricket. 'Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thank you for supporting test cricket so passionately and insuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game,' Warne tweeted.

