Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup

Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
March 16, 2024 18:01 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka cricket appointed the former World Cup winner as their fast-bowling coach. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka on Saturday appointed former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as their fast-bowling coach until the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Javed, a 1992 World Cup winner, is currently serving as the Director of Cricket Operations and head coach of the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

 

“We warmly welcome Aaqib and believe that his immense international experience, both in playing and coaching, will help our bowlers come into good shape ahead of the upcoming major international competitions, such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,” Ashley De Silva, the SLC CEO, said in a press release.

The 51-year-old Javed comes with a rather impressive coaching CV, having worked with Pakistan senior and junior teams, Afghanistan and UAE in the past.

Under his guidance, UAE had obtained the ODI and T20I status besides getting qualified for the 2015 50-over World Cup.

He was also the bowling coach of Pakistan when they won the T20 World Cup in 2009.

As a right-arm seamer, Javed was an effective support cast to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the 90s. He captured 236 international wickets across 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
