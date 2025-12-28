'A win is a win, but...': Vaughan on MCG Test

IMAGE: Zak Crawley evades a rising bouncer. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Michael Vaughan praised England’s long-awaited Ashes win in Melbourne but struck a cautionary note over the health of Test cricket, insisting that a two-day finish at the MCG was nothing for fans to celebrate.

The Ben Stokes-led England registered a memorable four-wicket win against Australia in the fourth Test on Saturday. The visitors registered their first victory on the tour as the five-match series now stands at 3-1, with Australia already having pocketed the Ashes.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Vaughan has expressed his thoughts regarding the fourth Test. The former cricketer praised England's win but added that cricket fans should not celebrate after seeing a Test match ending in two days.

"A win is a win, and England should celebrate ... but NO Test cricket fans should be celebrating what we have seen for 2 days," Vaughan wrote on X.