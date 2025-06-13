A Tough Ask, But SA Confident Of Acing The Chase

IMAGE: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma plays a pull shot in their first innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa insist they are confident of chasing down a tough target to win the World Test Championship at Lord’s even if the contest against Australia has been dominated by the bowlers.

Batsman David Bedingham, who top scored with 45 for South Africa’s meagre first innings total of 138, said there was confidence in their camp that they could haul in whatever target Australia set.

The defending champions already have a 218-run lead with two second innings wickets in hand and resume on Friday looking to add more to make South Africa’s task even harder.

“I think it's just an amazing chance. And I think we're all very, very excited about the opportunity to win,” Bedingham said after the second day’s play.

“Like I said, it could go either way, but I think us as a team are very, very excited and there's a lot of belief in the dressing room.”

But with 28 wickets falling over the first two days, the bowlers held the upper hand and South Africa’s chances of an upset victory look slim.

“I think when you have six quality seamers on a tricky pitch, it obviously makes batting tough. But I think the way the game's going, I think the wicket has slowed down a bit. The nicks aren't carrying," said Bedingham.

“So I think in the fourth innings, they'll maybe come a bit straighter, and hopefully we can get those runs.”

But he admitted Australia’s attack, led by six wickets for Pat Cummins, had proven formidable on Thursday.

“Personally, I don't think the Australians gave us any bad balls. That's why they're the best in the world.

“But hopefully, going forward, we can just counteract that and win the World Test Championship. The main thing is just to 100 percent commit if you are defending or attacking. I think as soon as you get caught in two minds against this attack, you get found out,” he added.

Three years ago, England chased down 277 against New Zealand for the third-highest successful chase by a test team at Lord's. West Indies hunted down 342 against England in 1984, while England successfully chased 282 versus New Zealand in 2004.

The fourth highest is 218 for England against New Zealand in 1965.