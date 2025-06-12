Bangladesh name new ODI captain

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz will begin his captaincy tenure during the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in July. Photograph: ANI Photo/span>

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the men's ODI team.

The 27-year-old all-rounder takes over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto and will will lead the side for the next 12 months, BCB said.

He will begin his tenure during Bangladesh's upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month.

"Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I'm incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family," Miraz said.

"I believe in this group. We have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country."

He has previously captained Bangladesh in four ODIs in Shanto's absence.

With 1,617 runs and 110 wickets in 105 ODIs, Miraz is currently No. 4 among ODI all-rounders in the ICC rankings.

He is also part of an exclusive club of Bangladeshi cricketers, alongside Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Shakib Al Hasan, having achieved the rare feat of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format.

Earlier, the all-rounder was named the vice-captain of Bangladesh's Test squad for their first assignment of the next World Test Championship cycle next month in Sri Lanka.

"Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball. His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him an ideal choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey," said BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen.