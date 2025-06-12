HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bangladesh name new ODI captain

Bangladesh name new ODI captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 20:23 IST

x

Miraz

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz will begin his captaincy tenure during the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in July. Photograph: ANI Photo/span>

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the men's ODI team. 

The 27-year-old all-rounder takes over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto and will will lead the side for the next 12 months, BCB said.

He will begin his tenure during Bangladesh's upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month.

"Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I'm incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family," Miraz said. 

"I believe in this group. We have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country."

He has previously captained Bangladesh in four ODIs in Shanto's absence.

With 1,617 runs and 110 wickets in 105 ODIs, Miraz is currently No. 4 among ODI all-rounders in the ICC rankings.

He is also part of an exclusive club of Bangladeshi cricketers, alongside Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Shakib Al Hasan, having achieved the rare feat of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format. 

 

Earlier, the all-rounder was named the vice-captain of Bangladesh's Test squad for their first assignment of the next World Test Championship cycle next month in Sri Lanka.

"Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball. His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him an ideal choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey," said BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No Place For Senior Pros In Pak T20 Side!
No Place For Senior Pros In Pak T20 Side!
Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning
Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning
WTC Final PIX: South Africa bowled out for 138
WTC Final PIX: South Africa bowled out for 138
Kuldeep gunning for Jadeja's spot?
Kuldeep gunning for Jadeja's spot?
India's Forgotten Triple Centurion Returns
India's Forgotten Triple Centurion Returns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad0:56

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might have caused crash5:35

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might...

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD