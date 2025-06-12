HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » T20 Mumbai finalists honour plane crash victims

T20 Mumbai finalists honour plane crash victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 22:59 IST

x

T20Mumbai

IMAGE: Players of Mumbai Falcons and Maratha Royals, finalists of T20 Mumbai, observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands for the Ahmedabad plane crash victims before the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: T20 Mumbai/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Falcons and the Siddhesh Lad-led Maratha Royals observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands before the T20 Mumbai final match in Mumbai on Thursday to mourn the lives lost in the tragic Ahmedabad airplane crash.

An Air India passenger plane from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

"In light of the tragic plane crash incident in Ahmedabad and in the spirit of solidarity and national sentiments, players from SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, along with MCA officials, observed a minute of silence for the victims," the league said in a statement.

"A condolence message was displayed on the big screen before the start of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final at Wankhede Stadium, and all players wore black armbands," it added.

T20M

Former India captains Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji were also present during the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, several Indian players as well as the head coach Gautam Gambhir, who are in Beckenham, UK, took to social media to express their thoughts.

Gambhir wrote, "Extremely saddened by the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this catastrophe."

Test skipper Shubman Gill said, "Shaken by the heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. In this hour of grief, sending prayers to all those affected, and strength to the brave souls helping on the ground."

 

"Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and their loved ones," expressed senior batter K L Rahul.

"What happened today in Ahmedabad is extremely tragic and left me very sad. Life is so precious, my heart goes out to all the families affected by the incident. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the almighty provide strength to families, friends and loved ones in this difficult moment," wrote fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WTC Final PIX: Cummins puts Aussies in driver's seat
WTC Final PIX: Cummins puts Aussies in driver's seat
Bangladesh name new ODI captain
Bangladesh name new ODI captain
No Place For Senior Pros In Pak T20 Side!
No Place For Senior Pros In Pak T20 Side!
Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning
Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning
Kuldeep gunning for Jadeja's spot?
Kuldeep gunning for Jadeja's spot?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel building after AI crash0:33

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel...

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in Ahmedabad1:16

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD