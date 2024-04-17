News
Was it Buttler's batting or fitness that won the match?

Source: PTI
April 17, 2024 15:52 IST
Jos Buttler

Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler's match-winning century against Kolkata Knight Riders highlights the need for professional cricketers to be elite athletes as well, said former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody after the Rajasthan batter smashed his second ton this IPL.

Buttler (107 not out off 60 balls) fought his way through a slow start and rapidly rising asking rate to be there till the end for Rajasthan Royals, dwarfing Sunil Narine's (109) century in the first half to hit the winning runs on the final ball.

“Well, he kept going because he's an elite athlete and it just shows, in today's world of T20 cricket or any form of cricket, you need to be an elite athlete. You can't just get away with just being a skilful player and that time has well and truly passed,” Moody said in a Star Sports release.

 

Buttler, who missed Rajasthan's previous game against Punjab Kings due to an injury, kept battling for the Royals despite running out of partners on a regular basis.

“He's an elite athlete, that's why he's still standing for that very last ball to hit the winning runs. (It is as) simple as that, he's coming back from an illness, he's managed to bounce back pretty quickly because he is strong and physically strong,” Moody said.

“But he's also feeling mentally strong as well, given his history in the game but there's no hiding, in those conditions it's extremely tough and if you don't have the hard yards as an athlete and done the hard work — you can't put in performances like that,” Moody added. 

Source: PTI
