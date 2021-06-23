A new look for your 40th birthday, Mahi?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to have been enjoying a holiday with wife Sakshi, six-year-old daughter Ziva and a few close friends in Shimla.
Ziva and MSD posed with the picturesque Himalayas in the background and the pic went viral in no time.
Sakshi took to Instagram to upload multiple pix from their dreamy vacation and it looks like Dhoni has changed his look.
The Chennai Super Kings captain was seen sporting a handlebar moustache with a stylish beard. A new look for your 40th birthday on July 7, Mahi?
Dhoni also checked out the popular Kullu topi.
A video from Ziva's Instagram feed went viral, in which the tot is seen playing with a dog in Shimla.
Dhoni will next be seen in action in September-October when the second phase of the IPL is held in UAE and hope to carry on CSK's fine show in the first phase of IPL 2021.