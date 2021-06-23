A new look for your 40th birthday, Mahi?

June 23, 2021 09:20 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to have been enjoying a holiday with wife Sakshi, six-year-old daughter Ziva and a few close friends in Shimla.

Ziva and MSD posed with the picturesque Himalayas in the background and the pic went viral in no time.

Video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi took to Instagram to upload multiple pix from their dreamy vacation and it looks like Dhoni has changed his look.

The Chennai Super Kings captain was seen sporting a handlebar moustache with a stylish beard. A new look for your 40th birthday on July 7, Mahi?

Dhoni also checked out the popular Kullu topi.

A video from Ziva's Instagram feed went viral, in which the tot is seen playing with a dog in Shimla.

Dhoni will next be seen in action in September-October when the second phase of the IPL is held in UAE and hope to carry on CSK's fine show in the first phase of IPL 2021.