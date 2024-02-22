News
4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch

4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch

Source: PTI
February 22, 2024 10:44 IST
'I don't know, I've never seen something like that before, so I have no idea.'

England captain Ben Stokes was non-committal when asked if he will be bowling in the 4th Test against India in Ranchi

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes was non-committal when asked if he will be bowling in the 4th Test against India in Ranchi. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England captain Ben Stokes added spice to all the talk about the pitch for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

Discussion about the “platey cracks” on the pitch as described by England batter Ollie Pope has dominated the build-up to this Test.

Stokes added his thoughts about the intriguing pitch.

 

"It looked interesting, didn't it? I don't know. I can't say much. I don't know, I've never seen something like that before, so I have no idea. I don't know what could happen," Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

It indeed was an ominous reading of the playing surface, if you are from the England camp.

But then Stokes had a reason for it as well. "If you looked down one side of opposite ends it just looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India. It looked green and grassy up in the changing-rooms, but then you go out there, it looked different. Very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it," Stokes offered.

The nature of the pitch also delayed England making a decision on their playing 11. Pacer Ollie Robinson will come in for Mark Wood but the call to add a fourth spinner in Shoaib Bashir or an extra batter in Dan Lawrence will have to wait for now.

Lawrence can also double up as a handy off-spinner.

"He's (Robinson) got unbelievable skills to be a successful bowler anywhere in the world. What we've seen in England is he's very skillful, but we've seen more than that in Pakistan.

"It's similar but different here, but the skill he possesses, he can find any movement, and his release point is always going to be dangerous," said Stokes.

So, will Stokes finally wear his bowling cloak? The Durham man remained secretive.

"My knee itself was absolutely fine today bowling. It was just good to push past that 20-minute barrier, which is what I've been working around at the moment. It might be a bit stiff but we'll wait and see," he noted.

India are leading the five-match series 2-1 and the penultimate Test will starts in Ranchi on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

