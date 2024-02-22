News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sarfaraz's very level-headed'

'Sarfaraz's very level-headed'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 22, 2024 09:22 IST
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
 

South African great A B de Villiers was full of praise for Sarfaraz Khan, who began his international journey on a strong note.

Lauding his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate, the legendary batter called Sarfaraz a 'down-to-earth' and 'level-headed' guy.

Sarfaraz made his debut during India's third Test against England. On his maiden appearance the Mumbai batter struck quick-fire half-centuries in both innings, making the most of the opportunity handed to him.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, de Villiers said, 'I have played with this boy before and he is a very level-headed and down-to-earth guy.

'I am really proud of him. It was great to see his dad blow kisses after Sarfaraz reached fifty and it was heart-warming for me to watch.'

Sarfaraz was part of the RCB squad between 2015 and 2018 and shared the dressing room with the South African legend.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill overcame his lean patch in the ongoing series against England. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

ABD also praised Shubman Gill who was run out for 91. The knock, ABD believes, gave Gill -- who was undergoing a lean patch -- some 'breathing space'.

'He (Gill) has been under pressure and is not in the best of form. But he played such a crucial knock under pressure and that too at a crucial point in his career.

'This innings,' de Villiers said, 'was crucial for him to get some breathing space in that Indian team.'

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

