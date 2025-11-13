HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pak army called in to protect Sri Lankan cricketers

Pak army called in to protect Sri Lankan cricketers

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 13, 2025 18:58 IST

x

The cricket stadium and the hotel where the Sri Lanka team is staying are both less than 10 km from the site of the bombing.

Pak Bomb

IMAGE: A police officer stands outside a court building in Islamabad where a suicide bombing took place on Tuesday. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

Pakistan has deployed army and paramilitary forces to protect Sri Lanka's cricket team after a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad raised security concerns during their ongoing tour, the interior minister said on Thursday.

Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir had assured Sri Lankan Defence Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon of the team's safety, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told parliament in a live televised transmission.

"Our army and paramilitary are deployed for the Sri Lankan team's security," he added.

Naqvi said the Sri Lankan players had expressed serious concerns about staying in Pakistan following the bombing but those had been addressed.

"The Sri Lankan president personally spoke to the (cricket) team yesterday and encouraged them to play," Naqvi added.

The cricket stadium and the hotel where the Sri Lanka team is staying are both less than 10 km from the site of the bombing.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said on Wednesday that several players had asked to return home after the blast, the first attack on civilians in the capital in a decade.

The board instructed the team to stay, saying Pakistan's authorities had given "foolproof" security guarantees. It did not respond to a request for further comment on Thursday.

The board said players who opted to return early would face a formal review to assess their actions.

A suicide bombing outside an Islamabad court on Tuesday killed 12 people and wounded 27, one of the capital's deadliest attacks in years. Militants also stormed a military-run school in Wana, killing three people before security forces rescued students and shot the assailants dead.

Pakistan blamed militants based in Afghanistan, alleging Indian support, accusations Kabul and New Delhi denied.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the attacks had put the country in a "state of war".

 

The violence revived memories of the 2009 Lahore attack on Sri Lanka’s team, which halted international cricket in Pakistan for nearly a decade.

Six players were injured in the assault, forcing Pakistan to play home matches in the United Arab Emirates for years.

Security in major cities has since improved, allowing international teams to return. Test cricket in Pakistan resumed when Sri Lanka toured in 2019.

Sri Lanka are playing a three-match one-day series in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, followed by a T20 tri-series involving Zimbabwe.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Win the toss and...': Bavuma recalls Williamson's advice
'Win the toss and...': Bavuma recalls Williamson's advice
Test series offers Gill, Bavuma stage to prove a point
Test series offers Gill, Bavuma stage to prove a point
All eyes on pitch as India face stern SA challenge
All eyes on pitch as India face stern SA challenge
LSG Trades Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians
LSG Trades Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians
Agra Welcomes Home World Cup Hero Deepti
Agra Welcomes Home World Cup Hero Deepti

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

Truck loaded with EVMs had entered Bazaar Rohtas DM Clarifies rumours on Truck Carrying EVMs1:26

Truck loaded with EVMs had entered Bazaar Rohtas DM...

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging market reforms to woo foreign investors2:07

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal inclusion in government schemes1:24

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO