Rediff.com  » Cricket » 4 uncapped players who struck it big at IPL auction

4 uncapped players who struck it big at IPL auction

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 18, 2021 20:13 IST
A look at India's uncapped players who struck gold at the IPL auction here on Thursday:

KRISHNAPPA GOWTHAM

Krishnappa Gowtham

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Krishnappa Gowtham/Twitter

Base price: Rs 20 lakh, Bought for Rs 9.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings
Style: Spin All-rounder

The 32-year-old Karnataka all-rounder is not new to IPL, having played for multiple teams, most recently Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings found merit in his ability to spin the ball and come up with big shots when required. He has dismissed India skipper Virat kohli too a couple of times with his off-spin.

 

Released by Punjab Kings, the hefty deal with CSK must have surprised even Gowtham himself. He has 1045 runs with one century from 42 First Class games apart from 166 wickets.

SHAHRUKH KHAN

Base price: Rs 20 lakh, Bought for Rs 5.25 crore by Punjab Kings
Style: Spin All-rounder

Named after a Bollywood heart-throb, the young Tamil Nadu batsman earned a reputation of being smart finisher with his big-hitting ability. The 25-year-old played a key role in his side winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. He went unsold in the auction last time but his sparking show at SMAT made it difficult to ignore him.
In five First Class games, he has two half-centuries including an unbeaten 92.

MOHHAMED AZHARUDDEEN

Base price: Rs 20 lakh, Bought on base price by Royal Challengers bangalore.
Style: Wicket-keeper batsman

One of those batsmen who caught eye in this year's SMAT was 22-year-old Kerala batsman Azharuddeen. His route to fame was a sensational 37-ball century against Mumbai. Named after former India captain, Azharuddeen's average of 25.91 in 22 First Class games and 22.25 in 24 List A matches, is not impressive but he played a knock that could well prove to be life-changing.

CHETAN SAKARIYA

Base Price: Rs 20 lakh, Bought for Rs 1.2 Crore by Rajasthan Royals
Style: Left-arm pacer

The 22-year old Saurashtra pacer has emerged from a humble background, growing up in Bhavnagar district. His family did not have a TV till last year and had to depend on neighbours to watch him in action. He made an impression at the Cooch Behar Trophy and also got to train at MRF Pace academy under Australian legend Glenn McGrath. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
