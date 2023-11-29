3rd T20I: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna leaked 68 runs off his 4 overs as Glenn Maxwell took him to the cleaners in the 3rd T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

A dew laden ground was the primary reason for Indian bowling attack's poor show in the third T20 International, where the home team failed to defend an imposing total of 222, vice-captain and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said after the defeat.

Indian bowlers leaked 80 runs in the last 5 overs while defending 222 as Glenn Maxwell's 48-ball-104 not out, included 23 runs off the final over from Prasidh Krishna, who was smashed for four boundaries and a six.

For the record, Krishna's 0/68 in 4 overs is the worst T20I figure by any Indian bowler.

"I don't think it's a concern because it's almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it's really tough on them," Gaikwad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing, In the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210," he cited an example.

"So I definitely think there's not a concern at all. It's just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them, and we have to accept and move on."

Gaikwad said Maxwell's brutal innings and heavy dew proved to be home team's undoing.

Making his 100th T20I appearance, Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104 off just 48 balls as Australia massed 45 runs in the last two overs to seal a last-ball thriller to make it 1-2 in the five-match series.

"I think even Maxi batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from seven-and-a half overs and then 50 from 3 overs, I think it was critical innings for him," Gaikwad said.

"And I think from our side, our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. Also, there was a lot of dew around, so ball was slipping a lot. So I think it was tough for the bowlers as well.

"Even though we scored 230, in the last game, it was still in between we felt the game might go till the last over, but this kind of dew it is these totals are bound to happen and bound to chase."

On way to a 57-ball 123, the 26-year-old Gaikwad scored his first fifty in 32 balls before completing the hundred in just 52 balls to set up a more than par-score for India.

"Initially, I felt pitch was slightly tacky, ball was stopping a little bit and there was some movement in the air and off the pitch as well. So first, I felt 2-3 overs, the wicket was like that, and we lost two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan) in a span of one over. So it was important that we stitched a partnership. And then after 7-8 overs, I think the wicket got slightly better."

India will Australia in the fourth T20I on Friday at Raipur.