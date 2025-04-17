HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 from Gambhir's support staff set to be sacked?

April 17, 2025 11:57 IST

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: The BCCI has reportedly swung the axe on key support staff, including assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: BCCI

What began as a disappointing 3-1 series loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has now spiralled into a full-blown shake-up within Indian cricket.

The BCCI has reportedly taken drastic action — axing key members of the coaching staff, including assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

A report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran claims that the BCCI has taken drastic steps to restore order and control within the team environment.

As per the report, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has been sacked, barely eight months into his stint with Team India. Though there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI yet, the report suggests that more exits are in the pipeline.

 

According to the same source, the BCCI recently issued a notice stating that any support staff member who has been part of the setup for over three years may be relieved of their duties. Based on this directive, fielding coach T. Dilip and strength and conditioning trainer Soham Desai have also reportedly been let go.

Interestingly, the BCCI is not expected to announce direct replacements for either Nayar or Dilip. Domestic stalwart Sitanshu Kotak, already part of the Indian support staff, will continue to remain in the coaching group. Former Dutch international Ryan ten Doeschate will now take over Dilip’s fielding responsibilities.

Meanwhile, fitness trainer Adrian Le Roux — currently with IPL franchise Punjab Kings — is set to assume Desai’s role after the tournament. Le Roux brings with him a rich resume. The South African trainer previously worked with the Indian team from 2002 to 2003, followed by an extended stint with Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2019. His return is expected to lend both experience and familiarity to the squad's conditioning plans.

As the Indian team looks to regroup and refocus, all eyes will be on how the players and management navigate this transition period.

