250kg! Cricketer's SHOCKING Baggage Bill

IMAGE: The BCCI recently faced this question head-on, thanks to one player's extravagant baggage demands during India's Australian tour. Photograph: BCCI

Just how much luggage is too much?

The BCCI recently faced this question head-on, thanks to one player's extravagant baggage demands during India's Australian tour.

As reported by the Dainik Jagran newspaper, the BCCI has now capped the weight of luggage it will cover for overseas player assignments at 150kg.

This decision comes after the Australia tour when one player skillfully managed the board's previously lenient policy.

Dainik Jagran's report details how this player had the BCCI foot the bill for an astonishing 27 bags, weighing over 250kg in total.

These bags contained not only the player's belongings, including 17 bats, but also items belonging to his family and personal staff, who were reportedly with him throughout the tour.

While BCCI policy dictates that family and staff luggage should be handled separately, this player reportedly persuaded the Board to include it within his allowance.

The report suggests that the BCCI incurred a significant expense, covering the transportation of these bags from India to Australia, between cities within Australia, and back to India.

The report further claims that this player's actions influenced other team members, leading them to attempt similar arrangements.