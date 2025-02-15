HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 250kg! Cricketer's SHOCKING Baggage Bill

250kg! Cricketer's SHOCKING Baggage Bill

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 09:56 IST

x

Team India

IMAGE: The BCCI recently faced this question head-on, thanks to one player's extravagant baggage demands during India's Australian tour. Photograph: BCCI
 

Just how much luggage is too much?

The BCCI recently faced this question head-on, thanks to one player's extravagant baggage demands during India's Australian tour.

As reported by the Dainik Jagran newspaper, the BCCI has now capped the weight of luggage it will cover for overseas player assignments at 150kg.

This decision comes after the Australia tour when one player skillfully managed the board's previously lenient policy.

Dainik Jagran's report details how this player had the BCCI foot the bill for an astonishing 27 bags, weighing over 250kg in total.

These bags contained not only the player's belongings, including 17 bats, but also items belonging to his family and personal staff, who were reportedly with him throughout the tour.

While BCCI policy dictates that family and staff luggage should be handled separately, this player reportedly persuaded the Board to include it within his allowance.

The report suggests that the BCCI incurred a significant expense, covering the transportation of these bags from India to Australia, between cities within Australia, and back to India.

The report further claims that this player's actions influenced other team members, leading them to attempt similar arrangements.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Here's how much Champions Trophy winners will get...
Here's how much Champions Trophy winners will get...
Kohli's Special Gift For KP's Son
Kohli's Special Gift For KP's Son
'Bumrah's absence will be felt in...'
'Bumrah's absence will be felt in...'
Champions Trophy: Can India overcome these 3 threats?
Champions Trophy: Can India overcome these 3 threats?
Meet Pat Cummins' Valentines
Meet Pat Cummins' Valentines

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Longest Bridges Spanning India

webstory image 2

Budget-Friendly Samsung Smartphone Launched

webstory image 3

10 Of The Top Probiotic Foods

VIDEOS

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon1:21

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon

Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida2:52

Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam2:25

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD