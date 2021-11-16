News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2022 ICC T20 World Cup venues revealed, final at MCG

2022 ICC T20 World Cup venues revealed, final at MCG

Source: PTI
November 16, 2021 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to go on from October 16 to November 13 next year and hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney

IMAGE: The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to go on from October 16 to November 13 next year and hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Seven Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13 next year.

The other two cities which will in all likelihood host the Round 1 matches include Geelong and Hobart with the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground hosting the final.

 

"The event which is scheduled to take place between 16 October and 13 November next year will see a total of 45 matches hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney," ICC press release stated.

The semi-finals will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively.

Among the countries that have directly qualified for the Super 12 are defending champions Australia and runner-up New Zealand.

Along with the finalists, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa, which are the next highest ranked teams, will gain direct entry into the Super 12 stage.

Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the two-time champions West Indies will play in Round 1.

The four remaining spots at Australia 2022 will be filled via the ongoing qualification pathway, culminating in two global qualifying tournaments one to take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June/July.

Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

"Following the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event in collaboration with the LOC.

"With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them," he stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup Stars Who Could ROCK IPL
T20 World Cup Stars Who Could ROCK IPL
Dom's Take: We Want Sanju!
Dom's Take: We Want Sanju!
'Rahul Dravid has helped boys across the country'
'Rahul Dravid has helped boys across the country'
How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist
How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist
IAF to enhance Tejas capabilities with HAMMER missiles
IAF to enhance Tejas capabilities with HAMMER missiles
Djokovic's No.1 record unlikely to be matched: Sampras
Djokovic's No.1 record unlikely to be matched: Sampras
Kannada Cinema To Mourn Puneeth Today
Kannada Cinema To Mourn Puneeth Today

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Hardik Pandya clarifies over 5 cr watch seizure

Hardik Pandya clarifies over 5 cr watch seizure

Williamson to sit out of T20 series vs India

Williamson to sit out of T20 series vs India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances