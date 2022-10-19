News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2 things Team India must do to win T20 World Cup

2 things Team India must do to win T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
October 19, 2022 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results’

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India last won a world cup 11 years ago and skipper Rohit Sharma knows his team will have to do a lot of things right to lift the coveted trophy in Australia.

Their last ICC trophy came back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy.

"If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results that we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup.

 

"The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals," Rohit said in a video posted on bcci.tv.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is Rohit's first ICC event as captain. Virat Kohli had led India in the previous T20 World Cup 12 months ago.

"It is a big honour to captain the side. my first World Cup as captain so I am excited about it. It is great opportunity to come here and do something special.

"Every time you come for a World Cup it is a great felling. We had a great camp (training) in Perth. We won two series at home recently but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging but there is a reason why we came here early."

India play their opening game against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

"It is a big game to start with but we are going to keep relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will SKY take over Rizwan's World No 1 ranking?
Will SKY take over Rizwan's World No 1 ranking?
Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game
Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game
T20 World Cup: Team India Raring To Go
T20 World Cup: Team India Raring To Go
Kharge's victory is a victory of Congress: Tharoor
Kharge's victory is a victory of Congress: Tharoor
Wheelchair hoopster Ishrat Akhtar re-selected by WBF
Wheelchair hoopster Ishrat Akhtar re-selected by WBF
Every Congress worker is equal: New party chief Kharge
Every Congress worker is equal: New party chief Kharge
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital

Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital

England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC

England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances