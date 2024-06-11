'2 mts away from...': Markram credits lucky catch

IMAGE: South Africa created history as they defended the lowest ever total in the history of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa captain Aiden Markram opened up about the game-changing moment of their 4-run win over Bangladesh and stated that two meters could have led to a completely different result.

In a low-scoring chase of 114, Markram had gambled on experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj to save 11 runs off the final over.

Two balls were left, Mahmudullah was on strike and Bangladesh needed six runs to seal the game.

The ball slipped out of Maharaj's hands and it became a full toss. Looking at the opportunity, Mahmudullah's eyes sparkled and he made a full swing but Markram took a sharp catch just a couple of meters away from the boundary line.

The leaping effort from the skipper put South Africa in firm control and they went on to take away an unlikely win. Markram talked about playing the game on a knife's edge which made the entire affair in an entertaining clash.

"You're always pretty nervous in the final over in a game like that. It was always on a knife's edge, it can make you mentally tired. Sometimes you get on the right side, sometimes not, but it's very entertaining," Markram said in the post-match presentation.

"19.5 (full toss) could've gone anywhere, could've gone two more metres further and we'd have had a different conversation. Like I mentioned, a few things went our way today, very fortunate on that to get on the right side," he added.

While defending a low score, Markram revealed that their game plan was to take the game to the final over on a surface that aided the pacers.

"Depending on the situation, you want to drag the game as long as you can, so you use quicks to attack. Today was one of those days where the seamers were bowling well, we wanted to drag it to the end where anything could happen in the last over," he added.

After another woeful performance with the bat, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen forged a 79-run stand to propel the Proteas to 113/6.

"We're putting Klaasen and Miller under pressure but they've been exceptional. They've gone back-to-back with crucial partnerships, and got us to a score that's lucky enough to win but still one we could defend. Fantastic for Klaasy to get back in form," he concluded.

South Africa have now registered three consecutive wins in the ongoing campaign. They are just one step away from moving into the Super 8 phase of the tournament.