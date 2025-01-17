HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 1st Test, Day 1: Shakeel, Rizwan rescue Pakistan vs WI

1st Test, Day 1: Shakeel, Rizwan rescue Pakistan vs WI

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 18:08 IST

x

Saud Shakeel

IMAGE: Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan score unbeaten half-centuries. Photograph: PCB/X

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit unbeaten half-centuries to help Pakistan overcome Jayden Seales' three-wicket burst and reach 143-4 on the opening day of the first Test in Multan on Friday.

After fog wiped out the morning session's play, home captain Shan Masood's decision to bat at Multan Cricket Stadium appeared to backfire as Pakistan slumped to 46-4 when Seales dismissed Babar Azam caught behind.

 

Shakeel (56) and Rizwan (51) propped up Pakistan with a 97-run stand for the unbroken fifth wicket before bad light stopped play.

West Indies began with Gudakesh Motie's left-arm spin on a track which offered significant turn for a first-day wicket but it was Seales, who dented Pakistan's top order.

Opener Muhammad Hurraira made six before edging one to West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, who also made his Test debut in the match.

Mohammed Rizwan

Kamran Ghulam (five) fell lbw after not offering a shot to an incoming delivery from Seales, who went on to dismiss Babar caught behind.

After a lengthy chat with Saud, Babar, who made eight, decided to review the decision. Replays confirmed he had nicked the ball and Pakistan lost a review.

"We need to continue bowling the good balls," Seales told broadcasters after the day's play.

"As spinners or as fast bowlers, there's always something in the pitch for us. It's a matter of just bowling our good balls for as long as possible."

"I think 250-odd is probably a good score on this pitch."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pant Solves A 5-Year-Old Mystery
Pant Solves A 5-Year-Old Mystery
PD Champions Trophy: India crush Pak, book final berth
PD Champions Trophy: India crush Pak, book final berth
After 11 years, Kohli returns to Ranji... but...
After 11 years, Kohli returns to Ranji... but...
Champions Trophy: Pick Karun Nair!
Champions Trophy: Pick Karun Nair!
BCCI to players: Obey rules or face IPL ban, fee cuts
BCCI to players: Obey rules or face IPL ban, fee cuts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

webstory image 2

Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?

webstory image 3

In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places

VIDEOS

Manu Bhaker's Oops moment seconds before receiving Khel Ratna award0:55

Manu Bhaker's Oops moment seconds before receiving Khel...

Shilpa Shetty seen in casual look at the airport0:29

Shilpa Shetty seen in casual look at the airport

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city Ayodhya1:06

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD