HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PD Champions Trophy: India crush Pak, book final berth

PD Champions Trophy: India crush Pak, book final berth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 17:13 IST

x

Team India

IMAGE: India wins by 5 wickets against Pakistan and qualifies for the finals of the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Differently Abled Cricket Council of India/X

India sealed their spot in the final with a fantastic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

With four consecutive victories, India have consolidated their position on the top of the points table.

Pakistan posted a competitive 138/5 in 20 overs after opting to bat on Thursday.

Jithendra V. N. was the standout performer with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs in his 4 overs, while Narendra Mangore and Sunny provided valuable support, claiming one wicket each.

 

Saif Ullah anchored Pakistan's innings with a solid knock of 58 runs off 51 balls.

India's chase was steady and calculated, with Rajesh Kannur leading the way. He played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 74 runs off 52 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and one six while steering India to 141/5 in just 18 overs.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Kannur's composed approach ensured the team reached the target with ease. His exceptional performance earned him the title of Man of the Match.
India will next take on England on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After 11 years, Kohli returns to Ranji... but...
After 11 years, Kohli returns to Ranji... but...
BCCI to players: Obey rules or face IPL ban, fee cuts
BCCI to players: Obey rules or face IPL ban, fee cuts
Pant Solves A 5-Year-Old Mystery
Pant Solves A 5-Year-Old Mystery
Champions Trophy: Pick Karun Nair!
Champions Trophy: Pick Karun Nair!
Team India prepares for England! 3 warm-up games in UK
Team India prepares for England! 3 warm-up games in UK

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

webstory image 2

Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?

webstory image 3

In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places

VIDEOS

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city Ayodhya1:06

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city...

Shilpa Shetty seen in casual look at the airport0:29

Shilpa Shetty seen in casual look at the airport

Kartik Aryan seen in a different style at the airport0:27

Kartik Aryan seen in a different style at the airport

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD