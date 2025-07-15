An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja

It was a day where cricket wasn't just about the result, but about character, spirit, and moments that transcend rivalry -- a Lord's classic remembered not just for its edge-of-seat drama, but for its heart.

IMAGE: Screen grab of Ben Stokes wrapping Ravindra Jadeja in a warm embrace.

England edged out India by 22 runs on a gripping final day at Lord’s, clinching the third Test and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The contest ended in heartbreak for India as Shoaib Bashir bowled Mohammed Siraj for four -- the tail-ender lunging forward in defence, only to see the ball kiss the bat's face and roll back onto the stumps.

Siraj turned around in disbelief, rooted to the crease, before dropping to his knees in slow-motion despair -- perhaps reflecting on the fight, the hope, and Ravindra Jadeja's defiant stand at the other end.

As England erupted in celebration, Harry Brook was the first to walk over to Siraj to console him, followed by Zak Crawley and Joe Root.

The former England captain held Siraj close, patting him gently on the back before crouching low in anguish -- thumping his bat with a gloved fist in visible frustration.

At the other end stood Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 61 after facing 181 balls in a knock soaked in resilience, defiance, and hope.

As he trudged off slowly, the applause wasn't just for a half-century -- it was for a warrior who nearly dragged his side to a miraculous victory.

Ben Stokes, who had bowled his heart out to swing the game in England's favour, walked straight up to Jadeja.

In a touching moment that summed up the spirit of the match, the England captain wrapped Jadeja in a warm embrace, then gently tapped his helmet.

Moments later, he made his way to Siraj, offering a consoling arm to the fast bowler who had fought tooth and nail.

Every England player followed suit, taking time to acknowledge Jadeja's heroic effort. Despite the high stakes and the tension, the players showed mutual respect -- a series that has seen occasional verbal exchanges, but no lingering bad blood.

It was a day where cricket wasn't just about the result, but about character, spirit, and moments that transcend rivalry -- a Lord's classic remembered not just for its edge-of-seat drama, but for its heart.