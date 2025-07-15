HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja

An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 15, 2025 08:51 IST

x

It was a day where cricket wasn't just about the result, but about character, spirit, and moments that transcend rivalry -- a Lord's classic remembered not just for its edge-of-seat drama, but for its heart.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Screen grab of Ben Stokes wrapping Ravindra Jadeja in a warm embrace.
 

England edged out India by 22 runs on a gripping final day at Lord’s, clinching the third Test and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The contest ended in heartbreak for India as Shoaib Bashir bowled Mohammed Siraj for four -- the tail-ender lunging forward in defence, only to see the ball kiss the bat's face and roll back onto the stumps.

Siraj turned around in disbelief, rooted to the crease, before dropping to his knees in slow-motion despair -- perhaps reflecting on the fight, the hope, and Ravindra Jadeja's defiant stand at the other end.

As England erupted in celebration, Harry Brook was the first to walk over to Siraj to console him, followed by Zak Crawley and Joe Root.

The former England captain held Siraj close, patting him gently on the back before crouching low in anguish -- thumping his bat with a gloved fist in visible frustration.

At the other end stood Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 61 after facing 181 balls in a knock soaked in resilience, defiance, and hope.

As he trudged off slowly, the applause wasn't just for a half-century -- it was for a warrior who nearly dragged his side to a miraculous victory.

Ben Stokes, who had bowled his heart out to swing the game in England's favour, walked straight up to Jadeja.

In a touching moment that summed up the spirit of the match, the England captain wrapped Jadeja in a warm embrace, then gently tapped his helmet.

Moments later, he made his way to Siraj, offering a consoling arm to the fast bowler who had fought tooth and nail.

Every England player followed suit, taking time to acknowledge Jadeja's heroic effort. Despite the high stakes and the tension, the players showed mutual respect -- a series that has seen occasional verbal exchanges, but no lingering bad blood.

It was a day where cricket wasn't just about the result, but about character, spirit, and moments that transcend rivalry -- a Lord's classic remembered not just for its edge-of-seat drama, but for its heart.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes

 

Mohammed Siraj

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Stokes' Run Out Of Pant Changed Everything
Stokes' Run Out Of Pant Changed Everything
Jadeja shatters multiple records with gritty knock!
Jadeja shatters multiple records with gritty knock!
PIX: How England Pulled Off A Thriller At Lord's!
PIX: How England Pulled Off A Thriller At Lord's!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Most Delightful Foods Of Hyderabad

webstory image 2

10 Fun Facts About Chimps: Bananas, Brains & Beyond

webstory image 3

HONOR X9c Engineered For The Sahara And Antarctica!

VIDEOS

Omar Abdullah shares video of grappling with cops0:05

Omar Abdullah shares video of grappling with cops

Differences shouldn't become disputes: Jaishankar tells China7:33

Differences shouldn't become disputes: Jaishankar tells...

Jaishankar plants pomegranate sapling in Beijing1:05

Jaishankar plants pomegranate sapling in Beijing

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD