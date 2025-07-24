Unveiling The Refreshed Renault Triber

The Renault Triber's USP remains its exceptional interior space and seven-seater capability, a combination rarely found in the ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh on-road price bracket in India.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff. Text and Feature Presentation: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Finally, from Renault! The budget-friendly, 7-seater Renault Triber gets a new look 6 years after its first launch.

Mumbai witnessed the grand launch of the new Renault Triber facelift on Wednesday, marking a significant evolution for this compact MPV.

The Triber returns with a refreshed design, enhanced features, and the same commitment to versatility that has made it a family favourite.

Launched for ₹629,000 with four variants going up to ₹864,000 for the top variant and ₹52,000 extra for the AMT variant.

The most striking change on the new Triber is undoubtedly its redesigned front fascia.

The Triber now gets bolder-looking LED projector headlights with integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, replacing the previous halogen units.

The revised bumper has a prominent silver outline, and the LED fog lamps are now at the bottom edges, making the sophisticated Triber look a bit more aggressive. This will surely elevate its road presence.

A subtle yet significant change on the new Triber is the introduction of Renault's updated 2D logo. This minimalist, interlocked diamond design, finished in brushed aluminium, signifies a shift in Renault's global brand philosophy.

It is now cleaner, more contemporary, and proudly positioned on the grille and tailgate, symbolising clarity, connection, and continuity for the brand's future in India.

The rear of the Triber no longer has the bird beak type tail lamps, these are now redesigned LED tail lamps with a smoked effect, And both the tail lamps are connected by a stylish gloss black panel which gives the rear a unified and premium feel.

Step inside the new Triber, and you are greeted by a refreshed and inviting cabin. The dual-tone black and beige interior theme creates an airy and spacious feel, enhancing the sense of roominess.

The updated dashboard layout, now resembling that of the Kiger, features a prominent 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The second row offers impressive comfort with its 60:40 split, along with sliding, reclining, and folding functions, allowing for flexible passenger and luggage configurations. Dedicated AC vents on the B pillars ensure comfort for second-row occupants.

The Renault Triber truly lives up to its 'rethink space' philosophy with its highly modular seating of the third row, which is still a game-changer, with its unique 'Easy-Fix' modularity.

Just like the earlier version of the Triber, these seats can be easily removed entirely, transforming the Triber from a 7-seater into a spacious 5-seater with ample boot space, converting the 84 litres of boot space into a huge 625 litres of best-in-class boot space.

A welcome change is the tyres, which seem to be of a much better quality this time. These are normal steel wheels which look like alloys due to the well designed wheel covers. And the tyres are 185/65 R15 from CEAT.

Under the hood is where we expected the change to happen. But the new Renault Triber still retains its proven and efficient 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque.

The Triber will continue to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an optional 5-speed AMT on the top-spec Emotion variant for an added ₹52k.

