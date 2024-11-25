Mercedes Benz classics take over Mumbai's streets!

The 11th edition of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally in Mumbai on Sunday featured headturners that left the audience gasping in awe.

Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com presents a ringside view.

All photographs: Rajesh Alva/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The star of the show was Mercedes-Benz 500K, built between 1934 and 1936; the Mercedes-Benz 500K Roadster was distinguished from other cars by the letter 'K', meaning Kompressor.

The 11th edition of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally took place in Mumbai on Sunday in spectacular style, cementing its reputation as India's premier event for vintage and classic car enthusiasts.

IMAGE: Mercedes-Benz Nurburg 460, the last of the passenger cars created after the merger between Daimler and Benz & Cie.

Held in Mumbai, this year's rally brought together a collection of over 95 timeless Mercedes-Benz classics, with around 60 of them making their debut at the show, and drawing record crowds to witness the grandeur and legacy of the brand with the three-pointed star.

What started as a one-off event to celebrate 120 years of motorsport with Mercedes-Benz has turned into a major event, with car lovers flocking to the streets of Mumbai for a dekko.

The cars were laid across majestically on the lawns of Hotel Taj Land's End in Bandra, before moving into the city.

IMAGE: The classic Mercedes-Benz W110.

Among the highlights was the much-anticipated Supercharged Class, showcasing the iconic Kompressor (German for supercharger) models from the 1920s and 1930s.

The 500K, 540K, and 630K -- each a masterpiece -- left the crowds enthralled.

It was the first time that all three models were present at the same location.

IMAGE: The 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540k Cabriolet B, with Inline eight cylinder 5.4-litre engine.

The Superlimousine Class was another headturner.

Cars like the Nurburg, 600 Grosser, and the multiple 300 Adenauer variants offered a window into an era of unrivalled luxury and prestige.

Not to be missed in this class was the 1000SEL (V126).

IMAGE: The 1937 Mercedes Benz 170 range.

The Bruno Sacco Class paid tribute to the legendary Italian designer.

This class was a celebration of design, and harked back to his influence on Mercedes-Benz aesthetics.

This included the first-generation SLK, the G-Wagen and the SEC (C126) S-Class coupe, widely considered one of Sacco's greatest works.

IMAGE: Classic car enthusiast and industrialist Gautam Singhania made an appearance.

Adding a unique touch to this year's rally was the Mile Munchers Class, honouring participants who drove down in their beauties from Goa, Lucknow, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mysore and Rajkot.

Some of the cars that made the drive to Mumbai were the 190 (W201), the 240D (W123) and E220 (W124).

IMAGE: The chief guest of the show was Ashish Shelar, fresh from his re-election as MLA from Bandra West.

Perseus Bandrawalla, curator of MBCCR, said, “This is a museum on wheels, showcasing cars right from the world's first automobile; the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen (replica), to the state-of-the-art modern classic; the SLS AMG with its iconic gullwing doors. You can practically see the evolution of automobiles over the last 130 years.”

IMAGE: The rally was flagged off by Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO, Santosh Iyer, along with Lance Bennett, VP-Sales and Marketing.

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, had this to say about the rally's 11th edition, "It is a true celebration of automotive history, craftsmanship, and innovation. For over a decade, this event has become the highlight of Mumbai's winter season."

Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of Autocar India said, "The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally is the backbone of the classic car movement in India, and Autocar India is proud to be associated with such a passionate community."

IMAGE: The convoy was led by the 500K and 380SL, as it ran from Hotel Taj Lands End to Worli Seaface and then back via the Bandra-Worli Sea link.

You can see more of the iconic beauties below.

IMAGE: The first stationary gasoline engine developed by Carl Benz was a one-cylinder two-stroke unit which ran for the first time on New Year's Eve 1879. The engine output was 0.75 hp (0.55 kW).

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com