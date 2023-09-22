Renault gets the Urban Nights to our roads

Renault has launched limited edition versions of its three bestsellers -- the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber -- called the Urban Night.

Let's start with the Kiger, one of Renault's best-looking compact SUVs. It's also the strongest, and you'll know how well-rooted it feels to drive once you take a test drive.

Like the other two limited editions, the Renault Kiger Urban Night comes in a black shade called, well, Urban Night.

What's new in these limited edition versions? It's mostly aesthetic, but it does add value to their already good looks. Here are the new features:

A smart IRVM (Inside Rear View Mirror) that converts into a 24.5 cm display monitor

A new advanced ambient lighting system

Illuminated scuff plates, which are normally an extra accessory

Puddle lamps for all four doors

Silver skid plates in the front and rear, and inserts on the side doors (called Stardust Silver by Renault)

See the video of the new features in the Kiger Urban Night below.

There are three variants available of the Kiger Urban Night and they are priced as follows:

Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition Energy MT: Rs 8,94,989

Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition Turbo MT: Rs 10,14,989

Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition Turbo X-Tronic Automatic: Rs 11,14,989

Next up, is the Renault Triber Urban Night edition.

This is the only 7-seater with a removable last row of seats to allow for a huge 625-liter boot space for your weekend trips.

It has some of the same new features as the Kiger Urban Night but without the ambient lighting. The Triber already has Silver Scuff plates in the normal editions.

Take a look at all the new features in the Triber Urban Night in the video below.

There are two variants available of the Triber Urban Night and they are priced as follows:

Triber Urban Night Limited Edition MT: Rs 8,37,499.

Triber Urban Night Limited Edition AMT: Rs 8,89,499

Last but not least, the Renault Kwid Urban Night is a sleek and stealthy black car.

This limited edition gets illuminated scuff plates, puddle lamps, and Stardust Silver accents, like the Triber Urban Night.

In addition, it also gets Stardust Silver wheel caps.

Here's the video with the new features below

The Renault Kwid Urban Night also has two variants available and the ex-showroom prices are:

Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition MT: Rs 5,94,499.

Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition AMT: Rs 6,39,499

Only 300 units of each model of these three Urban Night limited editions will be produced for the customers. So hurry if you are interested in it.