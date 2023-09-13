News
Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 16:20 IST
The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Airbags

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.

"We don't want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory," Gadkari said at an event in New Delhi.

 

Last year, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021.

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

Source: PTI
 
Lenders say Byju's hid $533 mn in obscure hedge fund
All about iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2
Robust Q1 numbers set to drive Emami stock
JK: Army colonel, cop critically injured in encounter
'Only 2 people' know agenda: Cong on spl Parl session
Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious
No coaching future! What's Saina Nehwal's next move?
Paytm: Still on course of going cashflow positive

Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?

