Know How Much Electric Audis Cost?

Audi India launched on Friday, August 18, 2023, the Audi Q8 e-tron (two variants: 50 e-tron quattro and 55 e-tron quattro) and the Q8 Sportback e-tron (two variants: 50 e-tron quattro and 55 e-tron quattro).

The Audi Q8 50 e-tron quattro is priced at Rs 1 crore 13 lakhs and 70,000 (Rs 1,1370,000) ex-showroom which has top speed of 200 kph at in acceleration of 6 seconds with maximum torque of 664 with maximum running capacity 250kW horsepower.

The Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro is priced at Rs 1 crore 26 lakhs and 10,000 (Rs 1,26,10,000) ex-showroom which has top speed of 200 kph at an acceleration in 5.6 seconds with maximum torque of 664 Nm with maximum running capacity 300 kW horsepower.

The Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro and 55 e-tron quattro is priced at Rs 1 crore 18 lakhs and 20,000 (Rs 1,18,20,000) and Rs Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs and 60,000 (Rs 1,30,60,000) ex-showroom respectively.

Both Audi Q8 variants supports fast charging which can be can charged from 10% to up to 80% in approximately 31 minutes at maximum DC charging power of 170 kW.

According to WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) the Audi Q8 e-tron can give a range up to 582 km while the Q8 Sportback gives a range up to 600 km in a single charge.

IMAGE: The Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron electric SUV is unveiled. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Audi India CEO Balbir Singh Dhillon with the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback.

IMAGE: A long shot of the Audi Q8 e-tron SUV.

IMAGE: Dhillon gives folks at the launch gyaan on what the cars can do.

IMAGE: A charging station for the Audi e-tron vehicles.

IMAGE: Glimpses from the Audi launch, here and below.

