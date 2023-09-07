Cars Of The Future

Passenger vehicles, motorcycles, bikes and commercial vehicles made their presence felt at the Munich Auto Show.

IMAGE: Vision One-Eleven from Mercedes-Benz. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A view inside the Vision One-Eleven. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: E400e 4Matic from Mercedes-Benz. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A front view of Porsche's Mission X. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A rear view of Mission X. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: The Snapdragon digital chassis concept from Qualcomm. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A BMW Vision Neue Klasse. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: A front view of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: The BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: A Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: Tesla's Model 3. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: BYD SEAL from BYD, a Chinese automobile manufacturer. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: C10 from Leapmotor, a Chinese automobile manufacturer. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: C11 from Leapmotor. Chinese automobile manufacturers dominated the Munich Auto Show overshadowing German car makers. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: Tavascan from Cupra, the Spanish auto company. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A Renault Scenic. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: An Audi Q6 e-tron. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: An XEV Yoyo. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A display by Bosch. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: A transport bike. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: An electric bicycle by Stromer. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of the auto show ahead of the official opening on September 5, 2023. The auto show ends on September 10. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: Tires pictured at the auto show. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: Electric cargo bikes at the auto show. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: An XBoard e-scooter is seen. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: An electric superbike by Verge Motorcycles. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A Cupra Dark Rebel. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: A Seres 7. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A Renault Rafale. Photograph: Leonhard Simon

IMAGE: AutoFlight's stand. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle by Microlino AG. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: An electric vehicle by Yoyo. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: A Toyota Gazoo racing vehicle. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

IMAGE: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Hildegard Mueller, president, German Association of the Automotive Industry, and Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, third, fourth and fifth from left respectively, at the Catl booth. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors queue to attend Day 1 of the Munich Auto Show. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com