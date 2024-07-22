Coming Soon: Tata Curvv, The All-New SUV Coupe

Mark your calendar! On August 7, Tata Motors is unveiling a revolutionary vehicle -- the Curvv, billed as India's first SUV coupe.

The Curvv breaks away from the traditional boxy design, giving us a coupe with SUV functionality.

Its aerodynamic design, evident from the concept stage which we saw in 2022, carries through in the final product.

The high ground clearance, and tough cladding around the squared off wheel arches, show a powerful stance.

The sloping roofline shows that the car can cut through wind resistance, while the large wheels and increased ground clearance will ensure a planted and balanced drive.

The Curvv debuts in two stunning colours: Virtual Sunrise for the Curvv EV which will be launched first on August 7, and Gold Essence for the Curvv with internal combustion engine (ICE).

Here is a video of the Curvv ICE reveal:

The Curvv promises good performance with powerful petrol and diesel engine options, alongside the electric variant that boasts an impressive long driving range.

The petrol variant will have a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine with 125 horsepower.

The front of the ICE version has the Signature Tata Motors split headlamp design with a connecting LED bar (similar to the New Tata Harrier) and the grille below it.

The rear has a sloping roof which ends in a dual looking spoiler which is meant to increase the car's aerodynamics.

The key differentiator between the EV and ICE models will be the charging port in front which replaces the grille in the EV version.

See the reveal video of the Tata Curvv EV below:

The Curvv is poised to redefine the mid-SUV segment with its fresh design.

Its performance and Tata's focus on comfort and technology will be tested when the car is launched on August 7.

All photographs and videos, courtesy Tata Motors.