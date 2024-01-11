2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

The anticipation for the 2024 Hyundai Creta (external link) has reached new heights as Hyundai recently unveiled the interior of the mid-size SUV, promising a premium experience with a blend of fresh styling and advanced features.

The official launch is set for January 16, 2024, but bookings are already open, allowing enthusiasts and buyers to secure their spot for the revamped model by paying just Rs 25,000.

Looking at the pictures and teaser video released by the Hyundai, here's our initial impression of the new 2024 Creta.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai Motor India

Futuristic Cabin

The new 2024 Creta's cabin design takes inspiration from Hyundai's (external link) international models, presenting an unconventional yet premium feel. The centrepiece is the dual curved 10.25-inch display for infotainment and instrument cluster.

Moreover, beneath the infotainment screen, physical controls for the AC panel ensure a user-friendly experience and the ambient lighting adds a touch of sophistication throughout the cabin.

Tech Upgrades

The new Creta boasts a plethora of cutting-edge features, elevating the driving experience to new heights. Among the notable additions is a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, providing a futuristic and customizable interface. The inclusion of dual-zone climate control enhances passenger comfort by allowing personalized temperature settings.

Safety has also taken centre stage in the 2024 Creta with the integration of a camera + radar-based level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a sophisticated suite of technologies aimed at preventing accidents and enhancing overall safety. The ADAS tech is similar to what the Hyundai Verna (external link) or the Kia Seltos (external link) offers.

Moreover, the introduction of a 360-degree camera system with a rear blind view monitor further amplifies the SUV's safety profile, providing a comprehensive view of the surroundings. Additionally, the inclusion of Type-C USB chargers serves the modern connectivity needs of users, ensuring a seamless and convenient driving experience.

The dash of the 2024 Hyundai Creta will have a unique curved digital display. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai Motor India

Variant & Colour Options

The compact SUV will be available in seven trims: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O), serving a diverse range of preferences. Moreover, buyers can choose from 6 mono-tone colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

Powertrain Option Details

Turbo-Petrol Makes a Comeback: The 2024 Creta facelift offers a versatile selection of powertrains, including a 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine for dynamic performance, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for fuel efficiency, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine for the diesel & torque lovers.

Transmission Choices: Customers can choose from multiple transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, an iVT/CVT (Continues Variable Transmission), a 7-speed dual-clutch auto and a 6-speed torque converter auto.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will include 36 standard features across all models which include features like 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control and more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai Motor India

Pricing & Launch

Bookings for the 2024 Creta are now open and the official launch is scheduled for January 16, 2024. On the pricing front, we expect a substantial increase of around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom) when compared to the on-sale pre-facelift model.

Segment & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will continue to rival other mid-size SUVs like Kia Seltos (external link), Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (external link), Honda Elevate (external link), Volkswagen Taigun (external link), Skoda Kushaq (external link), Toyota Hyryder (external link) and MG Astor (external link).

The 2024 Hyundai Creta Teaser explained. Video: CarBike360

Verdict

The 2024 Hyundai Creta not only promises a stylish and modern design but also offers a technologically advanced cabin and a safer driving experience. With its launch just around the corner, the already crowded mid-size SUV segment is set to get even more competitive.