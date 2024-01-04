Is Renault Duster Coming Back?

The highly anticipated 2024 next-gen Renault Duster made its global debut on November 29, 2023 in Portugal in the form of Dacia Duster, Renault’s sister brand.

With this new generation Duster, Renault promises to redefine the SUV landscape with exciting tech updates and interior enhancements.

From its striking design inspired by the 2021 Dacia Bigster concept to a revamped interior and new powertrain options, the new Duster is assured to be a game-changer in the midsize SUV segment.

Design & Exterior

The new Duster embraces a more squared and muscular style, drawing inspiration from the futuristic Dacia Bigster concept. The reflector-type LED headlights, a focal point of the exterior, comes with slim-looking integrated DRLs that start from the edges and merge into the grille seamlessly.

The SUV's proportions remain faithful to its predecessors but we can expect an increase in length to around 440 cm. The lower part of the bumper houses a huge air intake along with fog lamps placed at the bottom of both the ends. Moreover, it is complemented by vertically placed side air curtains, aiding aerodynamics.

Off-Road Specific Details

Being an off-road capable SUV, the new Duster will offer a respectable ground clearance of 216 mm along with an approach angle of 31 degrees and a departure angle of 36 degrees. Moreover, for better durability and a more rugged appeal, the new Duster will come with squared-off wheel arches and thick cladding of scratch-resistant plastic all around it.

Powertrain & Drivetrain

Built on the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform, the India spec 2024 Renault Duster is expected to come with mainly two engine options, i.e. a 1.2 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol coupled with a 48V mild hybrid tech and a 1.6 litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine coupled with an automatic gearbox and strong hybrid tech.

The strong hybrid powertrain gets dual motors and a 1.2kWh battery pack, enabling 80 percent of city usage possible in pure electric mode. Moreover, in some markets, Duster will also come with a 1-litre petrol/LPG engine option.

While the inclusion of 4WD (4-wheel drive) or AWD (all-wheel drive) tech is confirmed for the 1.2-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid powertrain, it is not confirmed for the 1.6-litre petrol strong hybrid and the 1-litre petrol/LPG powertrains. Moreover, there won't be any diesel powertrain option, aligning with the industry's shift towards electric/hybrid and petrol-only technologies.

Interior & Tech Upgrades

Inside the cabin, the new Duster promises increased premiumness with a fully digital large driver's display, enhanced sound insulation, heated front seats and a variety of new equipment.

A new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android auto/Apple carplay and a detachable smartphone holder located between the driver's display & infotainment screen are some of the new tech upgrades in the new Duster.

Moreover, the SUV will also come equipped with modern conveniences such as wireless charging, automatic climate control, electric parking brake with auto hold and a comprehensive suite of safety features including ADAS tech. However, the pictures released by Dacia signals towards a camera-based ADAS rather than a radar-based one.

Off-Roading Features

For off-road-loving buyers, the new Duster will offer advanced hill descent control along with 5 terrain modes i.e. Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, & Eco. Also, during an off-road trail, the driver will be able to see all the off-road related statistics like roll & pitch angle, steering angle, inclination, power & torque distribution between front and rear wheels etc on the infotainment screen of the all-new Duster.

Global Debut & India Launch

Although the 2024 Renault Duster has already been revealed during its global debut in November 2023, its India launch was confirmed recently. However, its exact India launch date is yet to be announced.

Well, we expect it sometime around the first half of 2025 if not the 2024 end.

Moreover, we expect Renault to go with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with mild hybrid tech and the 1.6-litre petrol with strong hybrid tech for the Indian market. Also, Renault might consider exporting the new Duster from India to other Asian and African countries as well.

Segment & Rivals

When launched, the new Duster will go head-to-head with popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, etc in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Also, its 4WD/AWD capable variants will give tough competition to SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Thar & the upcoming Thar 5 Door, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Gurkha, Jeep Compass, etc.

Conclusion

The all-new 2024 next-gen Renault Duster promises a transformative SUV experience with futuristic design, robust off-road capabilities, innovative powertrain options, and a tech-enhanced interior. Moreover, with its India launch, Renault will finally have a true winner and a real game-changing product in its India lineup, aiding the brands future growth in India.