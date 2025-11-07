Zydus PAT rises 38% on strong India, US growth

Ahmedabad-headquartered Zydus Lifesciences posted a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,123 crore, while the net profit increased by 38 per cent to Rs 1,258.6 crore aided by consistent performance in the US and India formulations businesses.

IMAGE: Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences. Photograph: Almaas Masood/Reuters

“Our strong performance this quarter reaffirms the power of our diversified business model and our execution capabilities across geographies and verticals.

"We delivered robust revenue growth and industry-leading profitability, aided by consistent outperformance in our US and India formulations businesses, sustained high growth in International Markets as well as strategic acquisitions in Wellness and MedTech,” said Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences.

The board of directors have approved raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible securities of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of qualified institutions placements, rights issue, preferential allotment or a private placements subject to the approval of the members of the company and regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors have authorized a committee of the Board to take all the necessary decisions in this regard.

Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 4,82 crore or 7.9 percent of revenues.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 2015.8 crore, up 38 percent YoY with a resulting EBITDA margin of 32.9 percent which is an improvement of 500 bps on a YoY basis.

Organic Capex for the quarter was Rs. 491.1 crore.

India formulations posted revenues of Rs 1593.1 crore, up 8 per cent y-o-y.

The business accounted for 26percent of consolidated revenues.

Branded formulations business grew faster than the market with 9percent y-o-y growth driven by sustained traction in innovation products and pillar brands.

Share of the chronic portfolio has increased consistently over the last several years and stood at 44.5 per cent, which is an improvement of 500 bps over the last 3 years (Source: IQVIA MAT September 2025 data).

US formulations business registered revenues of Rs. 2743.7 crore, up 14percent y-o-y and down 14percent q-o-q.

The business accounted for 45percent of consolidated revenues. In constant currency terms, the business registered revenues of $313 mn.

On the specialty front, in October, 2025, Zydus launched Beizray (albumin solubilized docetaxel injection).

It also received the first Notice of Compliance (NOC) approval in Canada during the quarter with receipt of NOC from Health Canada for Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg.

Received 3 NOCs so far including 2 in October,2025.

International Markets formulations business posted revenues of Rs 751.3 crore, up 39 per cent YoY.

The business accounted for 12 per cent of consolidated revenues.

The Medtech business registered revenues of Rs. 1,53.2 crore.

The business accounted for 3percent of consolidated revenues.

In October Zydus acquired the remaining 14.4 per cent stake in Amplitude Surgical after acquiring 85.6 per cent during Q2 FY26 and thus completed 100 per cent stake acquisition in the company.

Consumer wellness business, which accounts for 11 per cent of consolidated turnover, posted revenue growth of 31 per cent YoY to Rs 637 crore.

During the quarter, Zydus acquired UK-based Comfort Click Limited (CCL), marking the first international acquisition in the wellness space.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen the international presence across key markets of the UK, EU and US.