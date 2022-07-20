World's 4th Richest Man With Friends

Gautam Adani is now the fourth richest person on the planet.

The chairman of the Adani group overtook Bill Gates -- once the richest man in the world -- this week.

Adani and his family are worth $114 billion. Gates, who said he will donate $20 billion to his foundation, is in fifth place with wealth estimated at $102 billion.

Ahead of Adani are Tesla's Elon Musk, Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Adani's wealth doubled in a year, and given that momentum, we could see the Ahmedabadi tycoon overtake Bezos by next year.

Mukesh Ambani, once Asia's wealthiest person, is six places below his Indian rival, in 10th spot with a wealth estimated at $88 billion.

Glimpses of Adani with world leaders:

IMAGE: Gautam Adani with his mentor, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Adani tweeted after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron: 'Fascinating to hear from Prez@EmmanuelMacron at Chateau Versailles. His belief in power of regional democracies and a multipolar world is indeed refreshing. We are honoured to support his global energy transition agenda and India/France cooperation.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Adani/Twitter

IMAGE: A tweet after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: 'Honoured to meet UK PM @BorisJohnson at the #GlobalInvestmentSummit. What a platform! Inspiring leadership in synchronizing global climate action. @AdaniOnline will commit $70bn to Energy Transition via Solar, Wind & H2. Thank you, UK Govt and @TradeGovUK, for the opportunity.' Photograph: Gautam Adani/Twitter

IMAGE: After meeting then Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull: 'Happy to meet with Australian PM today. Working together for economic growth and stronger Australia India ties.' Photograph: Gautam Adani/Twitter

IMAGE: A tweet after meeting Prime Minister of Finland, Juha Sipila: 'It was an honour to meet PM of Finland, Hon'ble @juhasipila & discuss possible association #MakeInIndia.' Photograph: Gautam Adani/Twitter

