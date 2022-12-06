News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » World Bank India report upgrades FY22-23 GDP growth to 6.9%

World Bank India report upgrades FY22-23 GDP growth to 6.9%

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 06, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

In October, it had cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier. Now, it has upgraded the projection to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 (April 2022 -March 2023).

 

In its India Development Update, the World Bank said the revision was due to higher resilience of the Indian economy to global shocks and better-than-expected second quarter numbers.

India's gross domestic product (GDP), which grew 8.7 per cent in previous 2021-22 financial year, expanded 6.3 per cent in July-September 2022-23.

The country however remains affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China.

The World Bank saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23.

It expected inflation to be 7.1 per cent in current fiscal year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022
Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022
What Is India's True GDP?
What Is India's True GDP?
India may have LOST 10-12% of GDP growth FOREVER
India may have LOST 10-12% of GDP growth FOREVER
Maharashtra ministers decide to skip Belagavi visit
Maharashtra ministers decide to skip Belagavi visit
After 2 years, Beijing relaxes COVID-19 test norms
After 2 years, Beijing relaxes COVID-19 test norms
Who's The Celeb With Neelam?
Who's The Celeb With Neelam?
Poll results will impact Parliament's winter session
Poll results will impact Parliament's winter session

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Q2 GDP at 6.3%, India is fastest growing economy

Q2 GDP at 6.3%, India is fastest growing economy

India's 2022 GDP growth downgraded to 4.6%

India's 2022 GDP growth downgraded to 4.6%

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances