News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022, from 8.8%

Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022, from 8.8%

Source: PTI
September 01, 2022 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7 per cent, saying that rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis. 

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Moody's had in May projected India's GDP to expand by 8.8 per cent this year. The economy grew by 8.3 per cent in 2021 and contracted by 6.7 per cent in 2020, the year when the pandemic struck the country. 

In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, Moody's said India's central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further. 

”Our expectation that India's real GDP growth will slow from 8.3 per cent in 2021 to 7.7 per cent in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2 per cent in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis,” Moody's said. 

It expects inflationary pressures to weaken in the second half (July-December) of the year and further in 2023. 

”A quicker let-up in global commodity prices would provide significant upside to growth. In addition, economic growth would be stronger than we are projecting in 2023 if the private-sector capex cycle were to gain steam,” it added. 

 Moody's said high-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of fiscal year 2022-23 (April-July). 

As per official GDP estimates, the Indian economy expanded 13.5 per cent in April-June 2022-23, higher than 4.10 per cent growth clocked in previous March quarter. 

Moody's said services and manufacturing sectors have seen robust upswings in economic activity, according to hard and survey data, such as PMI, capacity utilization, mobility, tax filing and collection, business earnings and credit indicators. 

However, inflation remains a challenge with the RBI having to balance growth and inflation, while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7 per cent. 

”India's economic growth before the Covid-19 shock had materially slowed because of the impact of corporate-sector deleveraging on business investment. 

"With the deleveraging complete, corporate-sector investment is showing early signs of a pickup, which could provide support to a continued business cycle expansion through several quarters, supported by investment-friendly government policies and the rapid digitization of the economy,” Moody's added. 

With regard to inflation, Moody's said although inflation eased slightly to 6.7 per cent in July, it remains above the central bank's target range of 2-6 per cent for the seventh straight month. 

The RBI forecasts that the inflation will remain high into 2023 and has hiked rates three times this year to 5.4 per cent to tame inflation. 

”The central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further,” it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Credit card spends touch all-time high of Rs 1.16 trn
Credit card spends touch all-time high of Rs 1.16 trn
'Markets may remain sideways'
'Markets may remain sideways'
386 infra projects see cost overruns of Rs 4.7 lakh cr
386 infra projects see cost overruns of Rs 4.7 lakh cr
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty for Dawood Ibrahim
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty for Dawood Ibrahim
Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz
SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz
Ganesh Special Recipe: Talniche Modaks
Ganesh Special Recipe: Talniche Modaks

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

GDP grows at 13.5% in April-June quarter

GDP grows at 13.5% in April-June quarter

Core sector output dips to 6-month low of 4.5% in Jul

Core sector output dips to 6-month low of 4.5% in Jul

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances