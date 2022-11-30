News
India's GDP grows by 6.3% in July-September quarter

India's GDP grows by 6.3% in July-September quarter

Source: PTI
November 30, 2022 17:47 IST
India's economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, official data released on Wednesday showed.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Shailendra Andrade/Reuters.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

 

Analysts had projected the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 per cent recorded in April-June quarter this fiscal.

According to rating agency Icra, the GDP was likely to grow at 6.5 per cent while State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 5.8 per cent for July-September, 2022.

Earlier this month, in an article published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, the GDP growth was pegged at 6.1-6.3 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth rate of 3.9 per cent in July-September, 2022.

Source: PTI
 
