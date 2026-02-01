With Nirmala Sitharaman In This Pic Are...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior finance ministry officials, arrived at Parliament House for the presentation of the Union Budget 2026.

We know what Mrs Sitharaman and Mr Chaudhary (who may soon be moving out of the finance ministry to head to Lucknow to take charge as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit) look like, but who are the others in these photographs?

Ashish Narsale discovered who the mandarins accompanying the ministers are.

IMAGE: From top: Anuradha Thakur -- Economic Affairs Secretary; Dr V Anantha Nageswaran -- Chief Economic Adviser; Arvind Shrivastava -- Revenue Secretary.

Below, from left: V Vualnam -- Expenditure Secretary; M Nagaraju -- Financial Services Secretary; Nirmala Sitharaman, Pankaj Chaudhary; Arunish Chawla -- Secretary, DIPAM; K Moses Chalai -- senior finance ministry official. All Photographs: Press Information Bureau

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff