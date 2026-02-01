HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
With Nirmala Sitharaman In This Pic Are...

With Nirmala Sitharaman In This Pic Are...

By REDIFF MONEY
February 01, 2026 14:55 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior finance ministry officials, arrived at Parliament House for the presentation of the Union Budget 2026.

We know what Mrs Sitharaman and Mr Chaudhary (who may soon be moving out of the finance ministry to head to Lucknow to take charge as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit) look like, but who are the others in these photographs?

Ashish Narsale discovered who the mandarins accompanying the ministers are.

 

IMAGE: From top: Anuradha Thakur -- Economic Affairs Secretary; Dr V Anantha Nageswaran -- Chief Economic Adviser; Arvind Shrivastava -- Revenue Secretary.
Below, from left: V Vualnam -- Expenditure Secretary; M Nagaraju -- Financial Services Secretary; Nirmala Sitharaman, Pankaj Chaudhary; Arunish Chawla -- Secretary, DIPAM; K Moses Chalai -- senior finance ministry official. All Photographs: Press Information Bureau

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MONEY
