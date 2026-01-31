Budget Day Sari: 8 Times Nirmala Sitharaman Wowed Us!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is well-known for donning saris that speak as powerfully as her Budget speech.

Each Budget Day, she selects a drape that pays tribute to India's amazing textile heritage and the mastery of its artisans.

Over the years, her sartorial choices have turned the spotlight on so many traditional weaves from all parts of the country.

It's been 8 spectacular saris so far.

What kind of sari is hanging in her almirah in readiness for tomorrow? What will she wear on February 1? Maybe it will be green, a colour she has not worn before on Budget Day.

Nirmala Sitharaman and her rainbow of saris

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Pink Mangalgiri Sari, 2019

When she rose to present her first Budget in 2019, the finance minister wore a bright pink Mangalgiri cotton sari highlighted with a gold zari border. From Mangalgiri town in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, these saris are part of a 400-year-old craft tradition.

Departing from long-standing protocol, she carried the Budget papers in a traditional bahi khata rather than a briefcase, wrapped in a red silk cover, topped with the national emblem.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Yellow Silk Sari, 2020

In 2020, Sitharaman chose a vibrant mustard yellow silk sari edged with a thin blue border for Budget Day. It's hard to identify its weave but seems to be a tradtional South Indian sari.

Various pundits believe the sari was chosen for its colours: Yellow reflecting progress and fresh starts, while blue conveyed calm, balance and reassurance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Pochampally Silk Sari, 2021

For the 2021 Budget presentation during COVID, Nirmalaji appeared in a red-and-ivory-toned Pochampally silk sari, marked by detailed ikat motifs along the pallu and finished with a contrasting green edge. The motifs can usually be of parrots or flowers or geometric.

Woven in the Telangana 5,000-loom town of Bhoodan Pochampally, perhaps she opted for a white-ish sari because she was wearing a white mask too,

Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

Bomkai Sari, 2022

2022 was the Year of The Brown Bomkai, a traditional sari weave from Odisha. This choice of hers stood out for its silver zari detailing and carefully-patterned borders. Bomkai sarees reflect the enduring craftsmanship of the Ganjam region of the state.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Finance of India/Wikimedia Commons

Red Silk Sari, 2023

Rich red it was in 2023. Her pick: An ek-dum classic red silk sari with a temple-style border, enhanced with black Kasuti embroidery, a time-honoured needlework tradition from Karnataka, adding a touch of regional artistry to her Budget Day look.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Blue Kantha Sari, 2024

While unveiling an interim Budget in 2024, Nirmalaji decided on a peacock-blue. A handwoven sari from Bengal, crafted in tussar silk, it was decorated with delicate kantha stitchwork, bringing the focus to a simple yet expressive form of age-old embroidery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy President's Secretariat/Wikimedia Commons

Golden Motifs Sari, 2024

Later in 2024, for her seventh consecutive Budget presentation, she went for white silk. The sari was highlighted by a maroon-magenta border and sported gold motifs. It was yet another masterpiece from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of India/Wikimedia Commons

Madhubani Sari 2025

White again in 2025. It was sajo-ed with Madhubani paintings and finished with gold-toned borders.

This sari was a special gift from folk artist Dulari Devi, who received the Padma Shri in 2021, making the choice a graceful nod to Bihar's famed art tradition.