Budget 2026: Reform Express is on its way, says Nirmala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
February 01, 2026 11:32 IST

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union budget 2026 in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV on YouTube

Key Points

  • Sitharaman said the government has chosen the path of reforms over rhetoric.
  • The government's Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people, she said.
  • The FM said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the "Reform Express" is on its way and the government will keep the momentum.

"Our Kartavya is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities," she said.

'Reforms over rhetoric'

She said the government has chosen the path of reforms over rhetoric.

Presenting the Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15.

FM rolls out government's Kartavya 

The "Reform Express is on its way" and the momentum will continue, Sitharaman said.

The government's Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people, she said and emphasised that the Sankalp is to focus on poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged.

