Wipro Q4 profit falls 1.8% to Rs 3,502 crore

Wipro announced a 1.89 per cent dip in its Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 3,501.8 crore, alongside the approval of a significant Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, reflecting strategic moves amidst a challenging global macroeconomic landscape.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Wipro's consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 fell by 1.89 per cent to Rs 3,501.8 crore, compared to Rs 3,569.6 crore a year ago.

The company's board has approved a Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, offering to buy back up to 60 crore shares at Rs 250 per share.

Wipro's revenue for Q4 FY26 increased by 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore, with IT Services segment revenue at $2,651 million.

CEO Srini Pallia described the current macroeconomic environment as the 'new normal' due to geopolitical and policy disruptions, but noted resilience in IT spending.

Total bookings for Q4 stood at $3,455 million, with large deal bookings surging by 65.1 per cent sequentially to $1,440 million.

IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for March quarter FY26, down 1.89 per cent from Rs 3,569.6 crore a year ago.

The dip in profit comes against the backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment, which Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia described during the earnings call as the "new normal" marked by geopolitical and policy disruptions, though he noted that overall IT spending has shown resilience.

Share Buyback Programme and Financial Performance

Wipro's board has also approved a mega Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, proposing to buy back more than 5 per cent of its equity, or up to 60 crore shares, from shareholders at Rs 250 per share.

The share buyback price reflects a premium of around 18 per cent over Thursday's closing price of Rs 210.20 per share on BSE.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's revenue rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to Rs 22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Quarter-on-quarter, Wipro's profit and revenue rose by 12.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

The company's flagship IT Services segment recorded a revenue of $2,651 million in Q4 FY26, marking a sequential uptick of 0.6 per cent and a year-on-year rise of 2.1 per cent.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2,597-2,651 million. This translates to a sequential guidance of (-) 2.0 per cent to 0 per cent in constant currency terms.

Addressing the muted guidance for the upcoming quarter, Pallia attributed the softness to a specific client issue in the Americas and delayed ramp-ups on a deal. He also noted that Q1 has traditionally been a weaker quarter for Wipro due to seasonality.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of Rs 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from Rs 13,135.4 crore in FY25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at Rs 92,624 crore.

"Geopolitical and policy disruptions have become the new normalâ€¦Trade rules are changing, tighter immigration policies and of course, conflicts continue to create uncertainties for industries and economies. Despite these headwinds, IT spending has shown resilience. Cloud, data and AI continue to attract investments as they provide the infrastructure for future growth.

Our client priorities are shifting with spending decisions increasingly tied to outcomes. In fact, many of our client contracts are becoming modular, milestone-driven and governed by value checkpoints," Pallia said.

Deal Momentum and Acquisitions

Total bookings for the fourth quarter stood at $3,455 million, up 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. Large deal bookings saw a 65.1 per cent sequential surge to $1,440 million.

Despite the headwinds, Pallia noted that the deal pipeline momentum remains strong, driven by vendor consolidation, cost management, and AI.

During the quarter under review, Wipro announced two key acquisitions-a definitive agreement to acquire Mindsprint (Olam Group's IT services arm) for $375 million, and another pact to acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting for $70.8 million.

The company's total headcount stood at 242,156 at the end of FY26, as compared to 233,346 employees in FY25.

Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil shared that Wipro hired 7,500 freshers in FY26, with over 3,000 onboarded in Q4 alone. However, he refrained from setting a target for the next fiscal year due to the volatile demand environment.

The interim dividend of Rs 11 declared in FY26 by the board in July 2025 and January 2026 shall be considered as the final dividend for financial year 2025-26, Wipro said.

Shares of Wipro settled 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 210.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. The financial results were announced post-market hours.