In Rs 1 trn urban fund, cities to get Rs 10K cr for capacity building, credit guarantee

India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has unveiled the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), a groundbreaking Rs 1 lakh crore initiative designed to revolutionise urban infrastructure development by leveraging private and market finance through strategic state support and credit guarantees.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) has been launched with a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore, including Rs 90,000 crore for projects and Rs 10,000 crore for capacity building and credit guarantees.

The scheme aims to leverage market finance for urban projects, limiting central assistance to 25% of project costs, provided at least 50% comes from bonds, bank loans, or PPPs.

The UCF will cover cities with a projected 2025 population of 1 million+, industrial cities over 100,000, and all urban local bodies.

A Credit Repayment Guarantee Sub-Scheme (CRGSS) of Rs 5,000 crore will assist Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with limited credit history, particularly in Northeastern and Hilly States/UTs, and smaller ULBs.

Projects under UCF must demonstrate long-term financial sustainability, viable revenue models, and lifecycle cost considerations, with an escrow mechanism for financial discipline.

Cities looking to make use of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) will see state support of Rs 10,000 crore in capacity building and credit guarantees in order to make projects bankable and leverage private or market finance, the housing and urban affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The government released the much-awaited guidelines for UCF on Wednesday, and plans to start releasing funds to support projects soon, said Manohar Lal Khattar, housing and urban affairs minister.

UCF Allocation and Funding Structure

According to the guidelines, central assistance for projects under the fund will be Rs 90,000 crore, while Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for Project Preparation and Capacity Building at National, State/UT, and City levels, and a Credit Repayment Guarantee Sub-Scheme (CRGSS) has been allocated Rs 5,000 crore.

The policy was ideated specifically for cities to leverage market finance instead of relying on government grants, keeping central assistance for projects limited to 25 per cent of the cost of bankable projects provided that at least 50 per cent of the project cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and public private partnerships.

The scheme will cover all cities with a projected 2025 population of 1 million or more, industrial cities with a population more than 100,000 and all urban local bodies.

The Rs 90,000 crore project fund will serve as catalytic support to leverage market-based financing, enable structured project implementation, and ensure timely execution of financially viable and reform-linked urban infrastructure investments, the guidelines said.

"States will endeavour to take up projects equivalent to at least 25 per cent of their allocated amount within the six months from the issuance of guidelines," they said.

Phased Funding and Capacity Building

This money will also only be provided to cities and urban bodies in three tranches. 30 per cent of the project fund will be released initially to kickstart the approved project, while the remaining 70 per cent will be tied to actual physical delivery and adherence to outcomes over two tranches.

The Project Preparation and Capacity Building Fund (PPCBF) will likely strengthen the quality, readiness, and bankability of projects, and build institutional and technical capacity.

This could possibly address a key area of concern in infrastructure projects – project planning. Across sub-sectors, projects continue to be plagued by inadequate plans, often created in silos of government departments, say experts. Rs 3,000 crore has been specifically allocated to that effect.

Addressing Creditworthiness Challenges

Officials previously had said that besides the challenge of making projects bankable, a problem encountered with several ULBs in accessing markets in the past had been the lack of creditworthiness due to multiple factors.

According to the government, the CRGSS will address this, targeting ULBs in Northeastern and Hilly States/UTs, & smaller Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with population below 100,000.

"The Sub-Scheme is designed as a risk-sharing and credit enhancement mechanism to assist ULBs with limited credit history or relatively weaker financial profiles, enabling their gradual transition towards sustainable and independent market financing," the guidelines said.

In a previous interview with this paper, Housing and Urban Development Corporation chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshreshtha had said that engaging several ULBs will involve a complete overhaul of their books in accordance with credit rating standards so that they can access the market to begin with.

Players like HUDCO are in the running to be end-to-end players to handhold ULBs in creating bankable project pipelines.

Credit Repayment Guarantee will be provided for first-time loans at 70 per cent of the loan amount or up to Rs 7 crore, whichever is lower, and for second-time loans at 50 per cent of the loan amount or up to Rs 7 crore, whichever is lower.

Project Coverage and Financial Sustainability

UCF will see coverage for projects on digital governance, trunk infrastructure, last-mile transport, non-motorised mobility infrastructure (for example, pedestrianisation), and revitalisation of old city areas and markets.

"Projects shall demonstrate long-term financial sustainability, including viable revenue models and lifecycle cost considerations," it said, adding the requirement of an Escrow mechanism with appropriate ring-fencing of project revenues to ensure financial discipline, repayment security, and sustainability of operations.

The lack of economic momentum in cities and India's legacy issues were also a core focus of the economic survey for FY26 released in February, and a recurring theme appearing in the concerns was that of the lack of autonomy and integrated push from city authorities.

An urban infrastructure expert based in New Delhi said that the guidelines firm up a plan that has not been undertaken before – leveraging private finance for cities and delivering physical outcomes.

This is an initiative that two previous schemes – the city challenge fund in the early 2000s and the recent Smart Cities Mission – could not adequately address.