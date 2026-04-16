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Home  » Business » Wipro's Board Approves Mega Rs 15,000 Crore Share Buyback, Largest in Company History

Wipro's Board Approves Mega Rs 15,000 Crore Share Buyback, Largest in Company History

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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April 16, 2026 19:12 IST

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IT services major Wipro has announced its largest-ever share repurchase programme, a mega Rs 15,000 crore buyback at Rs 250 per share, offering an 18 per cent premium to shareholders and aiming to repurchase 5.7 per cent of its equity.

Wipro

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Wipro's board has approved a Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, its largest ever, at Rs 250 per share.
  • The buyback price offers an 18 per cent premium over the previous closing price and aims to repurchase 5.7 per cent of the company's paid-up capital.
  • Promoters and promoter group members have indicated their intention to participate in the buyback, which is expected to conclude in Q1-27.
  • For FY26, Wipro distributed USD 1.3 billion in dividends, achieving an 88 per cent payout ratio over the last three years.
  • The announcement coincided with Wipro reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for Q4 FY26, a 1.89 per cent year-on-year increase.
 

IT services major Wipro's board on Thursday approved a mega Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, proposing to buy back more than 5 per cent of its equity, or up to 60 crore shares, from shareholders at Rs 250 per share.

The share buyback price reflects a premium of around 18 per cent over Monday's closing price of Rs 210.20 per share on BSE.

Details of the Buyback Programme

Wipro Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer, in an earnings call, said the Board of Directors has announced the buyback of shares worth Rs 15,000 crore at Rs 250 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

"In our recently concluded board meeting, the Board of Directors has announced a buyback of Rs 15,000 crore at a price of Rs 250 per share.

"Please note this is our largest buyback, and we expect to buy back 5.7 per cent of our paid-up capital.

"Buyback is expected to be completed in Q1-27, subject to shareholder approval," Iyer said.

"Our endeavour has always been to return substantial portion of the cash generated to our shareholders and for FY26 alone, we distributed $1.3 billion of cash in the form of dividends, taking our total payout ratio for the three-year block ending FY26 to 88 per cent, which is significantly higher than our stated capital allocation policy," Iyer said at the company's Q4 earnings call.

Promoter Participation and Financial Performance

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, in an exchange filing, stated that members of the promoter and promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed share repurchase programme.

Wipro has formed a committee to oversee and implement the buyback process. The announcement came alongside the company's financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for the fourth quarter, registering a year-on-year increase of 1.89 per cent. Revenue from operations rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

The company announced that the interim dividend of Rs 11 declared in FY26 by the Board shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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