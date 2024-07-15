Why Brands Are Slurping Over Ro-Ko

'Their chemistry is organic and authentic, making them an appealing choice for collaborative endorsements.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate after Team India wins the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

First came the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli bear hug that broke the Internet. This was followed by a teary-eyed camaraderie between the two superstars, and it culminated with the Indian captain's famous WWE legend 'Ric Flair' strut to collect the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados.

Kohli revealed that he will always remember the moment when he hugged Sharma after clinching the T20 World Cup final on June 29.

'I just felt like in the victory lap he (Sharma) was behind me the whole time. I told him, you also hold the trophy for a while, for two minutes,' Kohli told the broadcasters.

IMAGE: Rohit and Virat with the trophy at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

While the T20 World Cup celebrations and the bonhomie between the players are always a fan's delight, it is also a treat for brands, which, experts believe, can lead to more collaborative endorsements.

"Their (Sharma and Kohli) chemistry is organic and authentic, making them an appealing choice for collaborative endorsements," says Rupesh Kashyap, Mumbai-based cultural strategist and brand creative director.

"Brands should embrace their creative impulses to craft compelling stories featuring both of them," Kashyap adds.

The working relations between Sharma and Kohli has been a subject of considerable intrigue. The viral video of their camaraderie after the Indian team's euphoric victory dispels these notions.

IMAGE: The Indian cricketers dance during a victory lap to celebrate winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, July 4, 2024. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Another video that sent social media into a collective meltdown was when the duo broke into a dance sequence during the victory parade in Mumbai.

Business and brand strategy expert Harish Bijoor says that when brands opt for Ro-Ko, they will get the value for three.

"What they bring separately, and what they bring as a combination, it will be a lot for a brand."

Their candour notwithstanding, a hyperactive digital team was successful in keeping fans involved during the celebrations.

"From Barbados to the Wankhede stadium, the aim was to capture every small moment," a BCCI official told Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

"In December 2023, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that India will place the Tri-colour in Barbados. So the picture of Sharma putting the flag was a special moment and we tried to capture it well," he said, adding that celebrations are not planned in advance because it comes naturally to players.

"Such events hold a lot of value for us. It gives a lot of moments to create relatable and engaging content," Robin Sharma, a social media cricket content creator said.

IMAGE: The Indian players take a victory lap around the Wankhede stadium, July 4, 2024. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The video of the team singing Vande Mataram during the victory lap at the Wankhede stadium was shared by many former cricketers and celebrities, who said these scenes reminded them of the 2011 World Cup victory walk.

IMAGE: India's players in a joyful mood celebrate with Head Coach Rahul Dravid after winning the World Cup 2024 final match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Another viral video showed outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid receiving the trophy from Kohli before opening into one of the most expressive celebrations of his career and being flipped in the air with Kohli and Sharma by his side.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya holds the Tricolour at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The T20 World Cup win was also a redemption for all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Having been at the centre of controversy for replacing Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians and being trolled and booed by fans, especially at the Wankhede, the win was personal for Pandya.

'I haven't spoken a word in the last six months,' an emotional Pandya said after winning the World Cup. Talking about Pandya, former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta says, "He was very mentally strong to not react wrongly. People should understand that this is the nature of franchise cricket."

It was Pandya who led the team and the trophy after landing at Mumbai airport. The same was done by Sharma at Delhi airport.

"The scrutiny Pandya faced affected both his value and performance," says Kashyap.

Bijoor adds that Pandya has been successful in restoring the brand image. "Brands should explore the Rohit-Hardik partnership. It tells a compelling story," Kashyap adds.

The picture of Sharma consoling a teary-eyed Pandya has also gained a lot of traction on social media.

Besides cricket, the overall persona of players on-field has an impact on their brand value, experts point out.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli video calls his wife Anushka Sharma and children after the team's thrilling win in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Among the other viral visuals were Kohli calling his family from Barbados, Sharma carrying his daughter on his shoulders, Arshdeep Singh letting his parents pose with his medal, and Bumrah rushing to call his wife Sanjana Ganesan has also resonated with fans.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira and Virat Kohli at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Even though these are natural instincts, it adds significantly to the goodwill," Bijoor says, adding that it creates a feeling of 'I am him and he is me' among consumers.

