Which Amul products will be cheaper from Sep 22?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 20, 2025 21:50 IST

GCMMF, which markets dairy items under Amul brand, on Saturday announced reduction of retail prices of more than 700 product packs, including ghee, butter ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks, as it decided to pass on benefits of the GST rate cut to consumers.

Amul

Photograph: ANI Photo

The new price will be effective from September 22.

 

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced revision in price list of more than 700 product packs, offering full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, 2025.

"This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc," GCMMF said.

The MRP of butter (100 gm) has been reduced to Rs 58 from Rs 62.

Ghee rates have been cut by Rs 40 to Rs 610 per litre.

The MRP of Amul processed cheese block (1kg) has been cut by Rs 30 to Rs 545 per kg.

The new MRP of frozen paneer (200 gm) will be Rs 95 from September 22 as against Rs 99 now.

Amul has already taken the initiative to communicate changes in prices to its trade partners, including distributors, Amul parlours, and retailers across India.

"Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products particularly ice cream, cheese and butter as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," the statement said.

GCMMF, which is owned by 36 lakh farmers, said the reduction in prices will boost demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.

The cooperative, which sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, recorded an 11 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 65,911 crore for the last fiscal year, mainly driven by an increase in volumes across all categories.

The total un-duplicated revenue of the Amul brand increased to about Rs 90,000 crore in the last fiscal year from about Rs 80,000 crore in 2023-24.

Earlier, Mother Dairy had also announced price cuts on its products from September 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
